Just three short months after Ryan Blaney lifted the Bill France Cup for the first time, the NASCAR Cup Series is back — and it all starts with the Great American Race.

2024 Daytona 500 live stream, Date, Time, Channels The 66th Daytona 500 takes place on Sunday, Feb. 18.

► Time: 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. GMT / 6:30 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 19)

• U.S. — Fox (Sling TV/Fubo)

• U.K. — Viaplay



While this season's F1 cars are only just being unveiled, the stock car racing world is headed to Florida for 500 miles around the Daytona International Speedway to get the 2024 season underway.

Having sealed the Cup Series win at the Phoenix Raceway in November, Blaney will want to add another first to his resume — race winner at the Daytona 500. Twice a runner-up in 2017 and 2020, he'll be eager to improve on the eighth place finish of last year and get his campaign for back-to-back championships off to the best start possible.

That's exactly what surprise winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. did this time last year, taking advantage of a multi-car pile-up to drive to victory.

With the JTG Daugherty racer unlikely to repeat the feat, Blaney's main competition will come from the likes of Chris Buescher, William Byron, Chase Elliott and former winner Joey Logano. Three-time victor Denny Hamlin will also be hoping for another successful run at Daytona.

Ready to get the NASCAR show back on the road? Keep reading for the details you need to watch the 2024 Daytona 500 from anywhere.

How to watch Daytona 500 live stream in the U.S.

The 2024 Daytona 500 will be broadcast on Fox, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages. You can see a full schedule of the weekend below.

Sunday's race is set to start at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT, and you'll find a full schedule for the weekend's events further down this page.

If you've cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40/month and comes with Fox and over 30 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $80/month for 100+ channels, including Fox, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

The Sling TV Blue plan starts at $40/month and streams your local Fox channel.

Fubo costs $80/month for 100+ channels and has a 7-day free trial. The line-up includes top networks like Fox, ESPN, Bravo, FX, MTV and many more.

How to watch Daytona 500 wherever you are

Daytona 500 live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select 'United States' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your domestic streaming service and watch the race as if you were back at home.

2024 Daytona 500 schedule

All times in ET

Saturday, Feb. 17

10:30 a.m. — Cup Series practice

11:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying

1:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series race

5 p.m. — Xfinity Series race

Saturday, Feb. 18

2:30 p.m. — Daytona 500 race

How to watch 2024 Daytona 500 live stream in Canada

TSN has the rights to show NASCAR live streams in Canada, including the Daytona 500.

The race is being shown on TSN4. So if you already get TSN through your cable provider, you'll be able to watch on TV or through its TSN Go app.

If you don't have cable, then you could go for TSN Plus instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to ExpressVPN will help you access your streaming service while overseas.

How to watch Daytona 500 2024 live stream in the U.K.

Little-known Viaplay is the U.K.'s home for NASCAR races, which means it's the place to stream the 2024 Daytona 500. Sunday's race is set to start at 7:30 p.m.

You can subscribe to Viaplay via Sky, Virgin and Amazon Prime Video, or directly through Viaplay. You'll have to subscribe to the Total package, with the plan costing £14.99/month or save 33% by paying £119.88 for a whole year.

You can watch Viaplay through your choice of computers (Windows, Mac), mobile devices (Android, iPhone, iPad), streaming devices (Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV) and selected Smart TVs (LG, Sony, Hisense, Philips, TCL, Samsung).

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow NASCAR on Viaplay by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch 2024 Daytona 500 live streams in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show Daytona 500 Down Under, so you'll need to tune into Fox Sports 506 on your Foxtel plan.

Don't have Foxtel? Kayo Sports maybe a better shout for you, with its affordable, commitment-free plans. Signing up for one month costs as little as just $25, with a whole host of cricket, AFL, rugby and loads of other live sports to enjoy outside of motor racing. And don't miss its 7-day FREE trial.

You'll need to be up early to watch 2024 Daytona 500 live, though, with the race set to start at 6:30 a.m. AEDT on Monday, February 19.

If you want to catch your Foxtel or Kayo NASCAR live stream when away from Australia, you can use one of the best VPNs to watch as if you were back at home.

2024 Daytona 500 entry list

Ross Chastain — Trackhouse Racing

Austin Cindric — Team Penske

Austin Dion — Richard Chidress Racing

Josh Berry Stewart — Haas Racing

Kye Larson — Hendrick Motorsports

Brad Keseowski — RFK Racing

Corey LaJoie — Spire Motorsports

Kye Busch — Richard Chidress Racing

Chase Eiott — Hendrick Motorsports

Noah Gragson — Stewart Haas Racing

Denny Hamin — Joe Gibbs Racing

Ryan Baney — Team Penske

Chase Briscoe — Stewart Haas Racing

Riey Herbst — Rick Ware Racing

AJ Amendinger — Kauig Racing

Chris Buescher — RFK Racing

Martin Truex, Jr. — Joe Gibbs Racing

Christopher Be — Joe Gibbs Racin

Harrison Burton — Wood Brothers Racing

Joey Logano — Team Penske

Bubba Waace — 23XI Racing

Wiiam Byron — Hendrick Motorsports

Danie Hemric — Kauig Racing

Michae McDowe — Front Row Motorsports

Kaz Graa — Front Row Motorsports

Todd Giiand — Front Row Motorsports

Ryan Preece — Stewart Haas Racing

John Hunter Nemechek — Legacy Motor Club

Erik Jones — Legacy Motor Club

Tyer Reddick — 23XI Racing

Ricky Stenhouse — JTG Daugherty Racing

Aex Bowman — Hendrick Motorsports

Justin Haey — Rick Ware Racing

Ty Gibbs — Joe Gibbs Racing

David Ragan — RFK Racing

Anthony Afredo — Beard Motorsports

Zane Smith — Spire Motorsports

Carson Hocevar — Spire Motorsports

BJ McLeod Jr — Live Fast Motorsports

Jimmie Johnson — Legacy Motor Club

TBA — NY Racing Team