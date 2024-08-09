Clasica de San Sebastian 2024 live stream: How to watch cycling free online

The build up to the La Vuelta begins with the 43rd Clasica de San Sebastian on Saturday, August 10. With the Tour de France and Olympic Road Race a distant memory, the second part of the summer kicks off with this classic race in the Basque Country.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Clasica de San Sebastian 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

Clasica de San Sebastian 2024 live streams: TV schedule, Dates Clasica de San Sebastian 2024 live streams take place on Saturday, August 10.

► Start time: 7:35 a.m. ET / 4:35 a.m. PT / 12:25 p.m. BST / 9:35 p.m. AEDT

• FREE STREAMS — RTVE (Spain) VRT (Belgium) RAI (Italy)

• U.S. — FloBikes

• U.K. — Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

Centered around the vibrant city of San Sebastian, the 236 kilometre race is packed with relentless climbs as it navigates the notoriously twisting roads of the Basque Country. Amongst the punishing ascents are classics such as Azkarate, Urraki and Jaizkibel, with a brand new climb introduced to finish the race. Coming right before a rapid descent to the finish line, the two kilometre long 'Pilotegi' ramps up to 18% in its final 750 meters which will more than likely prove decisive in deciding this year's outcome.

Winner of the past three editions, Remco Evenepoel is giving the race a miss this year after taking double gold at the Olympics. Favourite to replace the Belgian on the list of winners will be Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, the Polka dot jersey winner form this year's Tour de France Richard Carapaz and Remco's loyal lieutenant MIkel Landa.

You won't want to miss any of the drama throughout the race, so here’s how to watch Clasica de San Sebastian live streams online, from anywhere.

Free Clasica de San Sebastian 2024 live streams

If you live in Italy, Spain or Belgium, then you can look forward to a free Clasica de San Sebastian live stream in 2024.

That's because the free-to-air RAI Play in Italy, RTVE in Spain, and VRT in Belgium all have rights to the action.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free Clasica de San Sebastian coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Clasica de San Sebastian 2024 live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a 2024 Clasica de San Sebastian live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

How to watch a Clasica de San Sebastian live stream in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Clasica de San Sebastian on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch a Clasica de San Sebastian live stream in the U.K.

Live coverage of Clasica de San Sebastian will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.

How to watch a Clasica de San Sebastian live stream in Canada

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Clasica de San Sebastian on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Clasica de San Sebastian 2024 route map

Brussels Cycling Classic 2024 route map (Image credit: Clasica de San Sebastian 2024)

(Image credit: Clasica de San Sebastian 2024)

