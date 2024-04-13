Amstel Gold Race 2024 live stream: How to watch cycling online

The Amstel Gold Race – the only Classic held in the Netherlands – is the youngest of the Spring Classics. Together with Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, it is part of the iconic 'Ardennes Trilogy'.

With no cobbles but multiple climbs it's time for the lighter riders to ply their trade, so read on and we'll show you how to watch Amstel Gold Race 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Amstel Gold Race 2024 live streams: Date, Time, Channels Amstel Gold Race 2024 live stream take place on Sunday, April 14.

► Start time: 8.35 a.m. ET / 5.35 a.m. PT / 1.35 p.m. BST / 10.35 p.m. AEDT

• FREE — Watch on SBS (AUS)

• U.S. — Watch on FloBikes

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Starting in Maastricht and finishing in Valkenberg the 255 km course set on a maze of narrow twisting roads packs in 33 nasty climbs the majority of which come in the final brutal 55 km.

Featuring ascents such as the Geulhemmerberg, the Bemelerberg two climbs of the infamous Cauberg together with the evil 22% slopes of the Keutenberg it will be a war of attrition for the peloton.

The hot favourite will be the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix winner Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin–Deceuninck) who will try and complete an unprecedented triple.

Amongst those attempting to stop him will be Tom Pidcock (INEOS Grenadiers), Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious), Ben Healy (EF Education – EasyPost) and Juan Ayuso (UAE Emirates) but they will have their work cut out to beat one of the greatest talents the sport has ever seen.

Read on to see how to catch the Amstel Gold Race 2024 from where you live.

FREE Amstel Gold Race 2024 live streams

If you live in Australia, a FREE Amstel Gold Race live stream is on SBS On-Demand(with English commentary).

But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch that free Amstel Gold Race coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Amstel Gold Race 2024 live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the Amstel Gold Race 2024 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS or another streaming service and watch the action.

How to watch 2024 Amstel Gold Race live streams in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Amstel Gold Race on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

How to watch Amstel Gold Race 2024 live streams in the U.K.

Live coverage of Amstel Gold Race will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £29.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch 2024 Amstel Gold Race live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2024 Amstel Gold Race on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

Amstel Gold Race route 2024