Urawa Reds vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch pre-season friendly online and for free

The Urawa Reds vs Newcastle live stream will see the Magpies set up their pre-season preparation as they kick off their summer tour of Japan with the match against the Urawa Red Diamonds.

• Time: 11.30 a.m. BST / 6.30 a.m. ET / 3.30 a.m. PT / 8.30 p.m. AEST

• WATCH FREE — CBS Sports Golazo Network (U.S.)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus or Golazo

• U.K. — Watch on NUFCTV

It’s been a turbulent summer at Newcastle with backroom and boardroom changes aplenty alongside frustration from what is viewed as a lack of transfer business by many fans. The constant reports linking manager Eddie Howe to the vacant England job aren’t helping the unsettled vibes on Tyneside either. At least on the pitch, things are looking a lot smoother. A comfortable 2-0 win over Hull City of the Championship in their pre-season opener at the weekend set a pace that Newcastle will want to match even in the intense humidity of Saitama, Japan.

Newcastle’s first opposition of their ongoing tour of Japan will be Urawa Red Diamonds (usually referred to as Urawa Reds), a J1 League side. The Reds finished in 10th last season, managing nine wins and nine defeats over the course of a mid-table campaign. On the papers, the Japanese outfits shouldn’t pose much threat to a Premier League side with ambitions of returning to the Champions League, but in pre-season results aren't important, it's all about getting minutes in the tank.

Unfortunately for The Toon Army, there are no marquee new signings to watch out for here, but fan-favorite midfielder Bruno Guimarães could make his first appearance of pre-season, and free summer signing Lloyd Kelly may also clock up his first minutes in a black and white shirt, if he can pass a late fitness test.

Don’t miss the Urawa Reds vs Newcastle live stream, and here are all the details you need to watch this pre-season match online and from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Urawa Reds vs Newcastle for free? Faithful Mapgies in the U.S. are in luck as the Urawa Reds vs Newcastle live stream will be broadcast for free on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. Though with a 6:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. PT kick-off time, it won't be a surprise if the viewing figures in the States are a little low for this friendly match. However, if you're traveling away from the U.S. at the moment and don't want to miss the match, you can use NordVPN to watch Urawa Reds vs Newcastle from abroad to avoid getting geo-blocked.

How to watch Urawa Reds vs Newcastle from anywhere

If you're not in your home country during the pre-season friendlies and are unable to livestream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home country, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

How to watch Urawa Reds vs Newcastle online in the U.S.

CBS has the rights to show live coverage of Urawa Reds vs Newcastle in the States, making the game very easy to watch for Geordies living in America.

Urawa Reds vs Newcastle isn't on cable but it is free-to-air. Viewers in the U.S. can access the CBS Sports Golazo live stream through a web browser, the CBS Sports smart TV app, the CBS Sports mobile app, on Pluto TV and via Paramount Plus.

If you're outside of the U.S., you can watch the Urawa Reds vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch Urawa Reds vs Newcastle online in the U.K.

Newcastle have launched a refreshed NUFCTV platform this summer, and this will be the exclusive home of the Urawa Reds vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K.

Unfortunately, the service is not free, and pre-season matches cost £4.99 per game to watch. Alternatively, you can buy a "Pre-Season Match Pass" to get access to the Magpie's entire reaming pre-season slate for £24.95. However, if you're a Mags+ member (which costs £47 annually), you have access to the Urawa Reds vs Newcastle live stream on NUFCTV as part of your membership package.

If you're outside of the U.K., you can watch the Urawa Reds vs Newcastle live stream on NUFC TV by using NordVPN.

