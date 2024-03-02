Roosters vs Broncos live stream — how to watch NRL 2024 Round One game online for FREE

Five long months have passed since the Grand Final, but the NRL is back, back, back, and there's no better way to start the 2024 season than Roosters vs Broncos from Las Vegas, baby. Hollywood Aussies Russell Crowe and Hugh Jackman have been in town all week to promote what promises to be a fascinating contest.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Roosters vs Broncos live stream from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Roosters vs Broncos live streams: TV schedule, dates Roosters vs Broncos live streams will be available on Saturday, March 2 (US), Sunday, March 3 (Australia)

► Time: 8:30 p.m. PT (Saturday) / 11:30 p.m ET (Saturday) / 4:30 a.m. GMT (Sunday) / 3:30 p.m. AEDT (Sunday)

The Roosters had a mixed 2023 season but came good when it mattered to reach the finals, falling in the semis to the Storm. They'll be determined to start strongly this time around and go deeper into the post-season. Powerhouse forward Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Dom Young, a new recruit from Newcastle Knights in England, are both injured but Siua Wong, Victor Radley and Sitili Tupouniua represent a strong back row.

The NRL have made plenty of mileage from Broncos fullback Reece Walsh this week. The easy-on-the-eye star has traded passes with NFL icon Tom Brady to bring a bit of glitz to NRL Las Vegas 2024, as the sport tries to crack America. Having won the Pre-Season Challenge tournament, the Broncos seem to have overcome the disappointment of losing the 2023 Grand Final and will trust in their young players as Deine Mariner gets the nod on the wing. Walsh starts at fullback.

It's all set to be a mouthwatering contest from the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, which was the venue for this year's NFL Super Bowl, and will also host the Sea Eagles vs Rabbitohs before this game.

Here's everything you need to watch Roosters vs Broncos live streams, and tune into NRL 2024 from anywhere.

Watch Roosters vs Broncos for free

How to watch a Roosters vs Broncos live stream for free

The great news for rugby league fans in Australia is that they can they can watch Roosters vs Broncos for FREE on Channel 9. That also means viewers Down Under can watch all of the action online for free via the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Going to be outside Oz when the big game's on? Simply use a VPN to access 9Now from overseas, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

Watch Roosters vs Broncos from anywhere

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

Safety, speed, and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Australian service, such as 9Now, you'd select 'Australia' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action and watch a Roosters vs Broncos live stream.

Watch Roosters vs Broncos in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch a Roosters vs Broncos live stream in the U.S.

Rugby league fans in the U.S. can watch a Roosters vs Broncos live stream on Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports website with a valid login. FS1 may be included as part of your cable TV package. The other game from NRL Las Vegas 2024, Sea Eagles vs Rabbitohs, is also available on FS1.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including Fox Sports 1. Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox Sports 1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. We recommend Sling and Fubo as two of the best streaming services.

Fox Sports 1 is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and DirectTV Stream.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got FOX, FS1 and FS2, and a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch a Roosters vs Broncos live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

Watch Roosters vs Broncos in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch a Roosters vs Broncos live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Roosters vs Broncos live stream on Sportsnet, which has exclusive rights to the NRL 2024 in Canada.

To watch the NRL on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world, including out-of-market NHL games, the FA Cup and Premiership and Super League rugby. There's also an annual subscription that works out at around $21 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Roosters vs Broncos live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

Watch Roosters vs Broncos in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch a Roosters vs Broncos live stream in the U.K.

NRL fans in the U.K. can watch Roosters vs Broncos live on Sky Sports. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out the best Sky TV deals and packages. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Watch Roosters vs Broncos in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch a Roosters vs Broncos live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch Roosters vs Broncos for free on Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service.

The NRL is also available on the Fox Sports channels, which has the rights to an extensive array of top-tier live sports. If you don't get the channels through Foxtel, you can try Kayo Sports.

Kayo offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand. Prices start at $25.

Aussies who aren't in the country right now can sign up for a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action as if they were back home.

Watch Roosters vs Broncos in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch a Roosters vs Broncos live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing Roosters vs Broncos in New Zealand. Sky Sport is a subscription service and offers a range of TV packages. Kick-off is at 5:30 p.m. NZDT on Sunday evening. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform — where a pass costs from $24.99 per week. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

Watch Roosters vs Broncos from anywhere else

If you live anywhere on the planet that isn't Australia or New Zealand and want to watch Roosters vs Broncos or any other NRL match, you're in luck. That's because via the league's streaming service, Watch NRL, you can catch any fixture this season. Watch NRL requires a subscription and has three different plans to choose from: Weekly: US$20 / £16 / €20 / AU$24

Monthly: US$39 / £29 / €39 / AU$44

Yearly: US$182 / £143 / €171 / AU$229 Remember, if you're away from home right now, you'll need a VPN to follow your regular coverage while you're abroad.

