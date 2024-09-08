Montenegro vs Wales live stream: How to watch Nations League 2024 game online

Monday's Montenegro vs Wales live stream is charged with more peril than meets the eye, as the encounter at at Gradski Stadion Niksic is likely to go some way to deciding who finishes at the bottom of Nations League Group B4 — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

Montenegro vs Wales live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Montenegro vs Wales live stream takes place on Monday, Sep. 9.

► Time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 4:45 a.m. AEST (Tue)

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• WATCH FREE — Fubo Sports Network (U.S.)

• CAN — DAZN

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

From reaching the semis of Euro 2016 and the last 16 of Euro 2020 to going winless throughout an entire Nations league campaign and failing to reach a 24-team Euro 2024, Rob Page's disastrous tenure has set Wales back years. Craig Bellamy may be a novice coach, but he impressed at Burnley and has a talented squad at his disposal, headed up by Brennan Johnson and Harry Wilson.

It's been a whirlwind few years for Montenegro too, though the early signs under former Real Madrid and Barcelona man Robert Prosinecki are promising. Appointed in February, he's overseen a pair of wins and a pair of defeats, and there's no shame in losing to Belgium or Georgia, who were sensational at the Euros.

The upside of record scorer Stevan Jovetic being without a club is that he should be full of beans. A big performance would put the erstwhile Man City man in the shop window too. Read on to find out how to watch Montenegro vs Wales live streams where you are.

How to watch Montenegro vs Wales in the U.K. for FREE

The Montenegro vs Wales game is being shown on Welsh-language channel S4C on TV in the U.K.

S4C is also streamed online via the free-to-use BBC iPlayer. Just note that you will need a valid U.K. TV licence in order to watch. And, of course, the commentary will be in Welsh.

If you’re normally in the U.K. but happen to be abroad right now, you won’t miss out if you watch using one of the best VPNs. These allow you to watch your go-to streaming wherever in the world you are.

How to watch Montenegro vs Wales from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Montenegro vs Wales live thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Not sure which is right for you? So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get up to 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view your usual service, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service that's showing the soccer and watch Montenegro vs Wales as normal.

How to watch Montenegro vs Wales in the U.S. for FREE

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Montenegro vs Wales for free on Fubo Sports Network. You can also watch on Fubo Sports Network 2 with a FuboTV subscription.

If you're outside of the U.S. but would normally have access to one of the above options, you can watch a Montenegro vs Wales live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Montenegro vs Wales in Canada

Canadians can watch Montenegro vs Wales, along with every other Nations League game, on sports streaming specialist DAZN.

After a recent price rise, DAZN now costs $34.99/month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or £299 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want watch via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Montenegro vs Wales in Australia

Aussies can watch the Montenegro vs Wales game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all UEFA Nations League games in the current cycle (as well as every single Premier League game).

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Montenegro vs Wales in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Montenegro vs Wales live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

For those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport 3 and via the Sky Sport Go app for subscribers.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

