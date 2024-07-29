Man City vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch 2024 pre-season friendly game online

The Man City vs Barcelona live stream in the U.S. is set to see Pep Guardiola and new Barcelona coach, Hansi Flick, test out their recent transfers and allow their young players the opportunity to prove themselves — and you can watch it for FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Man City vs Barcelona, Date, Time, Channels The Man City vs Barcelona live stream takes place on Tuesday, July 30.

► Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12:00 a.m. BST (Jul.31) / 9 a.m. AEST (Jul. 31).

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch on CITY +

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Pep Guardiola will once again face his beloved Barcelona, this time with a new head Unfortunately for the City boss his team have lost both pre-season friendlies so far. Although two losses is never great, there have been positives. Oscar Bobb has looked like a first team contender for next season with three assists and one goal in two games. Erling Haaland looks sharper than ever.

There’s no doubt Hansi Flick has talent at his disposal. Four of his Barcelona squad won the Euros with Spain but will be having a well-earned rest during this game. Aside that, most of the squad will be on the tour except Raphinha and Gundogan who will join up in Orlando on Monday, plus Kounde, who will join on August 1 in Annapolis.

The Man City vs Barcelona live stream promises to be a competitive encounter nonetheless. Here's everything you need to know to watch the Man City vs Barcelona game online from anywhere.

Watch Man City vs Barcelona from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the Man City vs Barcelona live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when it's on?

You can still watch the Man City vs Barcelona live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off NordVPN with this link

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S., and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to your streaming service of choice and watch the game.

How to watch Man City vs Barcelona live stream in the U.S.

If you're in the U.S. you have lots of options to watch the Man City vs Barcelona live stream. Viewers can watch the action on ESPN Plus and on the ESPN2 cable channel too.

You can sign up for ESPN Plus for $10.99 per month, and it's also available as part of the ad-supported Disney Bundle for $14.99 per month (this throws in a Hulu and Disney Plus subscription and it's a great deal).

If you don't have cable, several live TV streaming services will let you watch the ESPN cable channels over IP. Sling TV Orange, Fubo, and DirectTV offer this, as do Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month. The Sling Orange plan has ESPN as its main advantage for sports. You can usually get a discount on your first month of Sling.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including ESPB, NBCSN and USA. Prices start at $79.99, after the trial.

How to watch Man City vs Barcelona live stream in the U.K. and the rest of the world

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every Man City pre-season tour match on their subscription platform CITY +, Manchester City's own streaming service.

The CITY + subscription is £34.99 for a year but a monthly subscription of £4.99 will cover all the of the pre-season matches from the U.S. tour. These games are also available on CITY+ in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Norway, Sweden and United Arab Emirates.

If you're not currently in the U.K, you can still watch a Man City vs Barcelona live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Latin America viewers can stream the Man City vs Barcelona game through Disney Plus and on ESPN TV channels too.