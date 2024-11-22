Leicester City vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Leicester City vs Chelsea live stream gets the Premier League back under way after the international break. The match will see Enzo Maresca face his former side for the first time — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Leicester City vs Chelsea live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Leicester City vs Chelsea live stream takes place on Saturday, November 23

► Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT/ 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

It will be an emotional return to the King Power stadium for Maresca, who guided the hosts back to the top flight last season. The Foxes have only managed to get two victories since their promotion, but they are starting to show signs of improvement. With Jamie Vardy around they always pose a goal threat and Facundo Buonanotte is a creative force too.

The Blues will get back to EPL business sitting in third place. Before their players jetted off around the world they got an impressive draw with high-flying Arsenal and seem to be playing in a far more structured manner than in recent seasons. They have scored 21 times so far this campaign, as many as table-toppers Liverpool and just one fewer than Man City.

Read on to find out how to watch Leicester City vs Chelsea live streams where you are. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Leicester City vs Chelsea from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Leicester City vs Chelsea live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Not sure which is right for you? So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Leicester City vs Chelsea as normal.

How to watch Leicester City vs Chelsea in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Leicester vs Chelsea live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for the first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're not bothered about watching the match live as it goes out, a Leicester City vs Chelsea stream will be available on Peacock TV the following day.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Leicester City vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN in select regions. New subscribers get their first month for half price.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Leicester City vs Chelsea in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Being Saturday's 12:30 p.m. kick-off, TNT Sports hosts the Leicester City vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K.

If you don't get TNT Sports as part of your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package and don't intend to add it, you can get access buy subscribing to a Discovery Plus Premium plan (£30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. you can still follow your usual Leicester City vs Chelsea live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Leicester City vs Chelsea in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Leicester vs Chelsea live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Leicester City vs Chelsea in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Leicester vs Chelsea game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Leicester City vs Chelsea in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Leicester City vs Chelsea live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year and kick-off is at 1:30 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport Premier League.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide