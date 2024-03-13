F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream 2024 — how to watch, start time, qualifying, race schedule

Millions of fans would watch the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix because of its setting on the infamous Sin City Strip, featuring the Sphere, Caesars Palace, Bellagio, and Paris Las Vegas. Combine that street circuit with the beginning a tripleheader of races on successive weekends to bring the F1 season to a close and you've got the makings of a classic in Nevada. Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc & Co. duking it out under Vegas lights, baby — F1 doesn't get much bigger.

To discover how to watch Las Vegas Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE — keep reading this article in which we'll share all the information on the weekend schedule, global start times, race circuit and more.

When is the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix?

The 2024 Las Vegas GP takes place on Sunday, November 24 at 1 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. GMT. That's 10 p.m. local time on Saturday, November 23 at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

It is the last of only three races this season where the Grand Prix is held on a Saturday in the host country.

How to watch Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 on TV

You can watch the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix live and in full on ESPN channels in the U.S. That includes all the F1 race weekend practice sessions and qualifying, as well as the race itself.

In the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV. Fox Sports is the F1 rights holder in Australia. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.

Las Vegas Grand Prix Live Streams

You can watch Las Vegas Grand Prix with one of these live streaming services, without an expensive cable or satellite TV package:

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the race?

You can still watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for F1 fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Las Vegas Grand Prix schedule 2024

The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 U.K. (GMT) U.S. (ET / PT) Australia (AEDT) Practice 1 2:30 a.m. (Fri) 9:30 p.m. / 6:30 p.m. 1:30 p.m. (Fri) Practice 2 6 a.m. (Fri) 1 a.m. (Fri) / 10 p.m. 5 p.m. (Fri) Practice 3 2:30 a.m. (Sat) 9:30 p.m. / 6:30 p.m. 1:30 p.m. (Sat) Qualifying 6 a.m. (Sat) 1 a.m. (Sat) / 10 p.m. 5 p.m. (Sat) Grand Prix 6 a.m. (Sun) 1 a.m. (Sun) / 10 p.m. 5 p.m. (Sun)

What time is the Las Vegas Grand Prix worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix is set for 10 p.m. local time in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 23. Here are the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

10 p.m. PST – Pacific Standard Time

11 a.m. MST – Mountain Standard Time

12 a.m. CST – Central Standard Time (Sun, Nov. 24)

(Sun, Nov. 24) 12 a.m. EST – Mexico City, Mexico (Sun, Nov. 24)

(Sun, Nov. 24) 1 a.m. EST – Eastern Standard Time (Sun, Nov. 24)

(Sun, Nov. 24) 3 a.m. BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Sun, Nov. 24)

(Sun, Nov. 24) 6 a.m. GMT – United Kingdom (Sun, Nov. 24)

(Sun, Nov. 24) 7 a.m. CET – Central Europe (Sun, Nov. 24)

(Sun, Nov. 24) 8 a.m. SAST – South Africa (Sun, Nov. 24)

(Sun, Nov. 24) 10 a.m. GST – Dubai, UAE (Sun, Nov. 24)

(Sun, Nov. 24) 11:30 p.m. IST – New Delhi, India (Sun, Nov. 24)

(Sun, Nov. 24) 1 p.m. WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia (Sun, Nov. 24)

(Sun, Nov. 24) 2 p.m. CST – Beijing, China (Sun, Nov. 24)

(Sun, Nov. 24) 5 p.m. AEDT – Australia (Sun, Nov. 24)

(Sun, Nov. 24) 7 p.m. NZDT – New Zealand (Sun, Nov. 24)

Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit

The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place over 50 laps of the 6.2-kilometre Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix has only been staged once before, having made its debut in the F1 calendar in the penultimate race weekend of the 2023 season. There were two editions of the Caesars Palace Grand Prix in 1981 and 1982, held in the parking lot of the famous hotel, which both served as the final round of the Drivers' Championship.

Designed by Carsten Tilke, the son of Formula One circuit designer Hermann, the track has 17 corners (including one chicane) with local authorities allowing F1 to use the Vegas streets for a decade.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is held under floodlights, starting at 10 p.m. local time. As with all street circuits, the tight track and occasionally uneven road surface can play havoc with such finely tuned machines.

Las Vegas Grand Prix FAQ

So, that's how to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's an F1 Las Vegas FAQ for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

When is the next race? The 2024 Qatar Grand Prix follows the Las Vegas GP one week afterward. The race date is Sunday, December 1.

Who won the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix? Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the 2023 Las Vegas GP, finishing with a time of 1:29:08.289. In the penultimate race of the 2023 season, reigning champion Verstappen had to come from second on the grid after Charles Leclerc took pole position. The Dutchman also received a five-second penalty for ramming Leclerc off the track going into the first corner, but safety cars helped him claw back an advantage before he eventually passed the Ferrari, a lead he never relinquished.

What is the lap record at Las Vegas Grand Prix? Australian driver Oscar Piastri set the fastest lap time at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in last year's inaugural race. Driving in the McLaren-Mercedes, he posted a time of 1:35.490.

Las Vegas Grand Prix winners Verstappen won the inaugural event in 2023, so is the only winner. Leclerc finished second after overtaking Sergio Perez on the final lap. In the two iterations as the Caesars Palace Grand Prix, Alan Jones won in 1981– Nelson Piquet finished fifth to take the Drivers' Championship – while Michele Alboreto took the chequered flag 12 months later. Keke Rosberg won the world title in 1982 by finishing fifth.

