Argentina vs Bolivia live stream: How to watch 2026 World Cup qualifier online from anywhere
World champions looking to bounce back from poor form
The Argentina vs Bolivia live stream sees the official number one ranked nation in the world without a win in two games, and playing the in-form away team in Buenos Aires on Tuesday — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.
The Argentina vs Bolivia live stream will take place on Tuesday, October 15.
• Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Wed) / 11 a.m. AEDT (Wed)
• FREE STREAM — SBS On Demand (Australia)
• U.S. — Watch on NBC Universo / Telemundo Deportes / Sling Latino (free trial)
• U.K. — Watch on Premier Sports
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
They may be current World Cup and Copa America champions, but even Messi and co can have the occasional wobble; their last two results show defeat to Colombia and a draw against Venezuela. It definitely feels more like a blip than anything systemic, though, as they still top the 10-team CONMEBOL qualifying table at the halfway stage in a bid to get themselves to the 2026 World Cup and defend their crown.
Tuesday's opponents are an on-song Bolivia, having won their last three qualifying games and beaten the high flying Colombia last time up. Óscar Villegas's men may be the lowest ranked side in South America, but another surprise win at the Estadio Monumental would keep them on track for an unlikely qualification to their first World Cup since 1994.
Make sure you know how to watch Argentina vs Bolivia live streams no matter where in the world you are.
How to watch Argentina vs Bolivia for free
If you happen to be in Australia, you can watch an Argentina vs Bolivia live stream for FREE as it will be streamed online on the SBS On Demand along with all other CONMEBOL qualifiers.
Because this game is being shown on Universo in the U.S. it's also possible to watch it for free on streaming services like Sling TV and Fubo, thanks to their week-long trials. More details on those below.
Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.
How to watch Argentina vs Bolivia from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?
You can still watch Argentina vs Bolivia live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Australia, and want to view SBS as usual, you'd select Australia from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to SBS On Demand and enjoy!
How to watch Argentina vs Bolivia in the U.S.
Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Argentina vs Bolivia live stream on NBC's Telemundo Desportes or Universo. You may already have access to one or both of these on your cable TV package and through one of the best TV antennas.
If you're a cord cutter or don't have access, they are also in the channel line-ups of a good few of our picks for the best streaming services.
Sling TV is likely to be the cheapest way to watch — Universo is available as part of its Latino package that costs from just $10 with a 7-day free trial and doesn't require an existing subscription to Sling. Fubo is another great option, with in excess of 100 channels. Plans are pricier, starting from $79.99/month, but you can see what all the fuss is about with a 7-day free trial.
You'll need Sling TV's Latino package to watch this game, which includes Universo among its 80+ Spanish language channels. Plans cost $10/month but you can try it for seven days absolutely free.
How to watch Argentina vs Bolivia online in the U.K.
This World Cup qualifier is being shown on Premier Sports in the U.K..
Premier Sports costs £10.99/month on a minimum 12-month term. It's £15.99 for the month-by-month option or £120 if you buy a whole year up front.
It'll also cost you these prices above to add Premier Sports to you Sky TV package. For Virgin Media customers, prices start from £12.99/month.
If you're not in the U.K. you can still watch Argentina vs Bolivia live streams by using a great VPN like NordVPN.
Can I watch Argentina vs Bolivia in Canada?
Unfortunately, it doesn't look as though anybody is showing Argentina vs Bolivia in Canada. It isn't even available on the Fanatiz platform, which often steps up in North America to show South American soccer.
If you're travelling to Canada at the moment and want to watch your usual subscription service from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.
How to watch Argentina vs Bolivia online in Australia for FREE
You can watch Argentina vs Bolivia for FREE in Australia. It will be broadcast on TV by SBS, which means you can also stream it via the SBS On Demand streaming service and app. It kicks off at 11 a.m. AEDT on Wednesday morning.
If you're away from Australia right now and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.
Can I watch Argentina vs Bolivia in New Zealand?
Unfortunately, there are no listings for Argentina vs Bolivia in New Zealand at the time of writing but we'll keep you updated if the broadcast rights get picked up.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
