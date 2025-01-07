How to watch 'Will Trent' season 3 online from anywhere, TV channel, cast, start time

When the GBI lures Will (Ramón Rodríguez) back into the fold after a six-month hiatus, he's bearded, sculpted and, without a three-piece suit, damn near unrecognizable. But if he was hoping to slip back in unnoticed, a seething Faith (Iantha Richardson) and new Assistant District Attorney Marion (Gina Rodriguez) have other thoughts.

"Will Trent" season 3 airs on ABC in the U.S. and CTV in Canada on Tuesdays — viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'Will Trent' S3 date, time, TV channel, streams "Will Trent" season 3 premieres Tuesday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

• FREE — Watch on CTV (Canada)

• U.S. — ABC (via Sling TV or Fubo) or next day on Hulu

Having to turn his back on the imagined happily-ever-after with Angie (Erika Christensen) knocked them both to their knees, to which Will responded by going off-grid and getting jacked. While it kills Faith to admit it, the GBI needs her AWOL partner's help.

Will turns to his own past when two off-duty police officers are targeted, but the lines between personal and professional converge dangerously. Will determines to clear a friend's name, but he's on shaky ground already without inviting charges of corruption.

His relationship with his charismatic new colleague Marion gets off to an uncomfortable start, but they're forced into close quarters when they're assigned a missing persons case with political implications.

Read our guide below for how to watch "Will Trent" season 3 online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Will Trent' season 3 in the U.S.

"Will Trent" season 3 premieres on Tuesday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. There will be 18 episodes in total. If you can pull down ABC with one of the best TV antennas or through your cable plan, you're all set.

Alternatively, ABC is among the channel line-ups of a good few of our picks for the best streaming services. That includes Sling TV, which offers ABC in selected locations. Other options include Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Episodes are also available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Watch 'Will Trent' season 3 from anywhere

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

How to watch 'Will Trent' season 3 in Canada

As in the U.S., "Will Trent" season 3 premieres on Tuesday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and airs weekly.

Canadians can watch new episodes weekly on CTV. New episodes will also be available to stream for FREE on the CTV streaming service and the CTV app after transmission.

Can I watch 'Will Trent' season 3 in the U.K.?

Disney Plus is home to "Will Trent" in the U.K., though there's no word yet on when season 3 will make the leap across the pond.

Considering that season 2 only aired in July 2024 – five months after its U.S. premiere – we expect the latest instalment to arrive in the summer.

A Disney Plus membership begins from as little as £4.99. Of course, subscribers have the option to upgrade to the ad-free Standard plan at £7.99 a month, or choose the £10.99 Premium option.

Can I watch 'Will Trent' season 3 in Australia?

It's a similar story in Australia, where "Will Trent" fans likely have a wait in store.

Season 2 arrived in March, less than a month after the U.S. premiere, so if season 3 follows the same pattern, we'll be looking towards February 2025.

When it does arrive, it will likely be available to stream on Disney Plus Australia, which starts at AU$13.99 per month.

'Will Trent' season 3 cast

Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent

Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski

Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell

Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood

Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner

Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba

