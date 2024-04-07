How to watch 'Beacon 23' season 2 online, on TV and from anywhere

After virtually every show on TV was delayed by the Hollywood strikes, the Lena Heady led sci-fi returns mere months after its first season concluded. "Beacon 23" season 2 premieres on Sunday, April 7– and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'Beacon 23' season 2 release date, time and channel "Beacon 23" season 2 premieres at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 7

When season 1 of “Beacon 23 “ arrived at the end of 2023, it caused quite a stir among sci-fi audiences as Zak Penn’s (who also scripted "Ready Player One" and "The Avengers") take on Hugh Howey’s short stories delivered a much richer experience than was expected from its ‘trapped on a space station’ premise.

Season 2 looks much the same, as we wait to discover Aster’s (Lena Heady) fate after being shot in the season 1 finale and what exactly her connection to the artifact is. We’d also expect her relationship with Halan (Stephan James) to develop further as the pair find themselves at the far reaches of the universe.

Also returning to the cast for season two are Natasha Mumba as Harmony, Wade Bogert-O'Brien as Bart, Stephen Root as Solomon and Eric Lange as Milan. Jess Salguerio is also back as Salanda while Daniel Malik reprises his role as Finch.

It looks to be another mind bending outing for the tense sci-fi series, so read on to find out how to watch “Beacon 23” season 2 from wherever you are.

"Beacon 23" season 2 arrives on Sunday, April 7 exclusively on MGM+ in the U.S.. New episodes will then arrive once a week every Sunday, from around 6pm PT / 9pm ET, with the finale due to air on May 26.

Everything to know about 'Beacon 23' season 2

'Beacon 23' season 2 episode guide

Episode 1: Sunday, April 7

Sunday, April 7 Episode 2: Sunday, April 14

Sunday, April 14 Episode 3: Sunday, April 21

Sunday, April 21 Episode 4: Sunday, April 28

Sunday, April 28 Episode 5: Sunday, May 5

Sunday, May 5 Episode 6: Sunday, May 12

Sunday, May 12 Episode 7: Sunday, May 19

Sunday, May 19 Episode 8: Sunday, May 26

Who is in the cast of 'Beacon 23' season 2? Lena Headey as Aster Calyx

Stephan James as Halan Kai Nelson

Natasha Mumba as Harmony

Wade Bogert-O'Brien as Bart

Stephen Root as Solomon

Barbara Hershey as Sophie

Eric Lange as Milan/Aleph

Marc Menchaca as Keir

Jess Salgueiro as Saldana

Daniel Malik as Finch

Marnie McPhail as Kanadey

Carolina Bartczak as Dr. Ree Avalon

Cyrus Faird as Tech Wrecker

Tara Rosling as Randall

A.J. Simmons as Farut

Sydney Meyer as Grisha

Matilda Legault as Parsim

What can we expect from 'Beacon 23' season 2? The official synopsis from MGM+ reads: "Beacon 23 is now little more than a prison with Aleph onboard, and The Artifact provides more questions than answers. Without a clear path forward, the inhabitants of Beacon 23 must rely on each other, but their conflicting agendas may get in the way."