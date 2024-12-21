'The Holdovers' just replaced 'It's a Wonderful Life' as my favorite Christmas movie — and you can stream it on Prime Video now

For as long as I can remember, 1946’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” has been my favorite Christmas movie.

Yes, it’s the most cliché choice possible, but Frank Capra’s heart-warming flick about a man named George Bailey (played with effortless charm by the great James Stewart) who is shown what life would be like if he's never existed, hits all the notes you could want from a holiday-themed movie. And its crowd-pleasing ending will leave your spirit soaring and your soul nourished.

But, after more than a decade of annual watches, I think I might have found a movie that can replace it (or at the very least, tie it): “The Holdovers." This 2023 movie centers on the relationship between a crotchety professor (Paul Giamatti), and a rebellious student (Dominic Sessa) as both are forced to remain on campus over the festive period. Keeping them company is the school’s cook (Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who won an Oscar for her work), who is struggling with grief following the death of her son during the Vietnam War.

The flick earned critical acclaim out of the gate. “The Holdovers” holds a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes (with viewers rating it 92% on the review aggregate site), and was nominated for a slew of awards including Best Picture and Best Actor (for Giamatti) at the Oscars back in March. Don’t worry if you missed the Alexander Payne flick in theaters last year, it’s now available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S., and none of the magic has been lost over the past 12 months, and for those who saw it then, it holds up on rewatch.

Why ‘The Holdovers’ is my new favorite Christmas movie

THE HOLDOVERS - Official Trailer [HD] - In Select Theaters October 27, Everywhere November 10 - YouTube Watch On

You might be wondering why “The Holdovers” has only now replaced “It’s a Wonderful Life” as my favorite Christmas movie in December 2024 when it was released all those months ago. After all, it’s not like I just saw the movie for the first time either. I was there on day one when it hit theaters. But here’s the rub: It wasn’t released in cinemas in the U.K. (where I live) until January 2024.

This meant that when I finally got to see the movie for myself, the holiday season was already over. And as much as I still adored it at the time, there’s no denying that Christmas movies do not hit in the same way outside of the season. So, last weekend, when I rewatched “The Holdovers” for the first time since, with fairy lights and candles illuminating my living room, it almost felt like I was seeing it again for the first time. With the ambiance Payne intended.

Like “It’s a Wonderful Life," the characters make “The Holdovers” phenomenal. Paul Hunham (Giamatti) starts the movie as the teacher that all the students hate (and by extension you as a viewer), but by the end, he’s one of the most likable characters in any film ever, and the same is true of Angus Tully (Sessa). At first, he seems like a hothead and arrogant slacker, but as we peel back the layers, we meet a relatable and damaged young man struggling to find his way. And Mary Lamb (Randolph) ... well, she’s hugely likable from the start.

(Image credit: BFA / Alamy Stock Photo / Focus Features)

As this trio spends an unconventional holiday season together and finds unexpected common ground, your heart will feel all fuzzy inside. And while there’s a big element of melancholy through “The Holdovers”, it also showcases humanity’s ability for compassion and generosity. Much like “It’s a Wonderful Life”, it covers all the ground you could want in a Christmas movie.

Picking a firm favorite between “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “The Holdovers” is tough. Right now, I’m leaning towards the former (but I’ve yet to have my annual rewatch of Capra’s classic this year). Either way, I’m confident I’ll rewatch both movies every holiday season for years to come.

“The Holdovers” and “It’s a Wonderful Life” are available to stream on Prime Video now.