One of my favorite action movies just crashed the Netflix top 10 — and it’s 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

Edgar Wright is one of Hollywood’s best-working directors. The British filmmaker has produced a string of hits since exploding onto the scene with the horror-comedy “Shaun of the Dead” in 2004, and one of his more recent triumphs is “Baby Driver”.

This stylish action flick stars Ansel Elgort as a young getaway driver and the majority of the film’s high-octane sequences are synced up to a perfectly-curated soundtrack. The 2017 movie arrived on Netflix this week (Monday, April 1), and it’s already sped its way into the steamer’s most-watched list. As of writing, it’s currently ranked in the No. 4 spot, and it could climb even higher over the coming days.

If the movie’s distinct pink poster has caught your eye in the Netflix carousel and you want to know more before diving in, I can save you some time: Watch it now, thank me later. However, if you’re determined to find out more before adding "Baby Driver" to your watchlist, here’s everything you need to know.

What is ‘Baby Driver’ about?

Miles (Ansel Elgort), nicknamed Baby, is a soft-spoken trusted getaway driver for Doc (Kevin Spacey), working for the ruthless crime boss to clear off a personal debt. Suffering from tinnitus, Baby is constantly listening to music through his headphones to block out the continuous ringing in his ears. But rather than distract him while behind the wheel, the music he plays only sharpens his senses.

After meeting a waitress named Debora (Lily James) at his local diner, Baby makes plans to leave behind his life of armed robberies and high-speed chases and start a new life. But Doc pulls in him for one last job alongside a violent and unstable crew: Buddy (Jon Hamm), Darling (Eiza González) and Bats (Jamie Foxx).

Naturally, things don’t go as planned (when does "one final score" ever work out for anybody?), and Baby finds himself forced to deploy all his driving skills to avoid facing the music and get out of dodge.

‘Baby Driver’ reviews — here’s what the critics say

Baby Driver was a real critical darling upon its release in 2017. To this day, it holds a very impressive 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes and currently holds a “Certified Fresh” seal of approval. Its audience score is similarly high at a strong 86% after more than 50,000 ratings.

Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times labeled the movie “one of the most entertaining thrill rides of this year” and even declared it among the very best of the entire decade (a ranking that I most certainly agree with). Meanwhile, Observer ’s Thelma Adams was also a fan calling it a “crackling crime caper” and ranking it as the summer’s most entertaining movie.

Brian Lowry of CNN , gave the Edger Wright-directed movie an especially strong write-up, saying “As sharply executed as a hairpin turn, Baby Driver is a crackling-good ride, one that organically weaves music and humor into a slick showcase for its cast." Meanwhile, Peter Bradshaw of the Guardian summed up “Baby Driver” in a single sentence: “What a rush.”

Most reviews were positive, but the New Yorker ’s Anthony Lane was one of the few critics who didn’t take to this heist caper. “The regrettable truth is that Baby's a dull boy,” said Lane.

Should you stream ‘Baby Driver’ on Netflix?

In a word, yes, you should stream “Baby Driver” on Netflix. You should stream it right now. Edgar Wright is one of the most inventive and dynamic directors of the 21st century, and this high-speed action movie includes some of his most creatively crafted sequences yet.

There’s a lot to like about “Baby Driver," even its thinly-sketched characters are compelling (though I wish the uber-talented Lily James was given a little more to do), but my favorite aspect of the movie is how the on-screen action is paired up with the soundtrack. Sound effects like car tires screeching or gunshots are cued to the beat, and this creates some of the most memorable scenes in any action movie — the grand finale is a real sight to behold.

Even seven years after its release, “Baby Driver” continues to stick in my mind, and boasts several highly memorable moments that almost no movies since have topped. I’m delighted that its arrival on Netflix has been met with great enthusiasm from the streamer’s subscriber base, and if missed it in theaters back in 2017, then this is your chance to see what all the fuss is about.