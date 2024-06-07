New ‘Wallace & Gromit’ movie just confirmed — and it’s coming to Netflix soon

Aardman's beloved animated duo Wallace & Gromit is returning to our screens in a new feature-length adventure that's due to air in 2024.

Titled "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl", the new movie is coming to Netflix this winter, except in the United Kingdom, where it will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer as part of the broadcaster's Christmas TV programming.

"Vengeance Most Fowl" was teased as part of the"Next on Netflix" animation promotion on June 6, which teased a bunch of upcoming projects that will be hitting the platform in 2024 and beyond. Plus, the BBC has teased some further details about what to expect in this latest adventure; here's everything we have learned about "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Foul" so far.

What is "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" about?

The new movie features the return of W&G's infamous foe, Feathers McGraw. (Image credit: Netflix)

In "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl", Wallace and his loyal hound Gromit contend with a wayward garden gnome ... who may or may not be controlled by one of their old nemeses.

Netflix's full synopsis reads: "In this next installment, Gromit’s concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified when Wallace invents a “smart” gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own. When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master… or Wallace may never be able to invent again!"

The BBC has further confirmed the movie will feature the return of the villainous penguin, Feathers McGraw, last seen in the 1993 short film, "Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers", wherein he rented a room to mastermind the theft of a brilliant blue diamond. After serving time behind bars, Feathers is out for revenge on the pair.

The original voice actor for Wallace, Peter Sallis, passed away in 2017 and has been succeeded by Ben Whitehead. Gromit and Feathers are both silent, but we do know the wider voice cast will also include Peter Kay, Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith, Diane Morgan, "Bridgerton" star Adjoa Andoh, Muzz Khan, and Lenny Henry.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What else was announced in Next on Netflix Animation?

"Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" is far from the only thing we saw in Netflix's animation presentation. Here's a list of everything else that's shown in the promotional clip we've embedded above. The preview covers 2024 and beyond; further details about each title (and others which are still in development!) can be found on Tudum.

"Arcane" season 2

Zack Snyder's "Twilight of the Gods"

"Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft"

"Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie"

"K-Pop: Demon Hunters"

"The final season of Big Mouth"

"Terminator Zero"

"Leviathan"

"Spellbound"

"Jurassic World: Chaos Theory"

"In Your Dreams"

"The Twits"

"That Christmas"

"The Imaginary"

"Ultraman: Rising"

"Exploding Kittens"

If you can't wait to watch "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl", you can find all four shorts and "Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit" available to stream or rent/buy on Prime Video.