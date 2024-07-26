Netflix's 'BioShock' movie is still happening — but with one big change

During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, producer Roy Lee offered a pretty huge update on Netflix’s adaptation of the iconic video game "Bioshock," directed by Francis Lawrence. He revealed that the movie is being reworked to be "more personal" with a "scaled-down budget."

The "Bioshock" movie adaptation was initially revealed back in 2022 as a joint effort between Netflix and the game's developers, 2K and Take-Two Interactive.

In the first "BioShock" game, players are thrust into a mysterious, submerged city called Rapture, which was created in the 1940s by industrialist Andrew Ryan as a haven for those seeking freedom from societal norms and government control. The game begins with a plane crash that leaves the protagonist, Jack, stranded in Rapture. As Jack explores the city, he learns that Rapture is in ruins. The inhabitants have become violent and mutated due to the use of a substance called ADAM, which grants them superhuman abilities but also makes them hostile.

A ‘BIOSHOCK’ film is still happening but Netflix has significantly reduced the budget.“We’re doing a much smaller version. … It’s going to be a more personal point of view”#SDCC pic.twitter.com/OQ6SAbEnZEJuly 25, 2024

Since the movie was initially announced, Dan Lin has taken over from Scott Stuber as Netflix’s head of film. Lin has shifted the streaming service’s strategy towards a more restrained approach, in contrast to Stuber's previous focus on broad and expensive film productions.

Lee said: "The new regime has lowered the budgets. So we’re doing a much smaller version. It’s going to be a more personal point of view, as opposed to a grander, big project."

"They’re changing it to be a metric similar to box office bonuses,” he continued to say. “It’s a chart: It’s this amount of viewers, you get this amount of compensation in terms of increased back end. It motivates the producers to actually do a movie that gets a bigger audience."

What this means for the 'BioShock' movie

Those who have played the game know that Rapture is such an extensive setting with an incredible amount of lore. So, upon hearing the news of a reduced budget, there have been quite a few concerns.

The game’s world-building is very intricate and expansive, featuring the iconic underwater city of Rapture. A limited budget might restrict the movie’s ability to fully realize this setting, potentially leading to a less immersive experience.

Of course, most of the concern revolves around the special effects since they’re essential for depicting elements like plasmids and Big Daddies. Dedicated fans of "BioShock" (including me) have high expectations, and a reduced budget might not meet these expectations for a faithful and visually stunning adaptation.

Saying that, it seems as though the producers and directors know exactly what they’re doing when it comes to creating "BioShock" for the small screen, and I don’t want to build dread around this adaptation.

Lawrence, when speaking to i09 back in December 2023, said: "I look a lot at The Shining, truthfully, because so much of it is sort of a haunted house idea to me, and that’s what really appeals to me. I will also say we’ve been looking a lot at Jeunet and Caro movies like The City of Lost Children and Delicatessen and things like that. But, we’re in very, very early stages. No official prep yet, but we have a great script."

Inspiration from "The Shining?" That sounds promising enough. The creators are clearly taking their time with this one, and that’s a good thing considering the world of "BioShock" is so huge. Even though it now has a smaller budget, we can only hope that the movie captures the same magic and haunting feel of Rapture.