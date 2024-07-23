Netflix announces over 80 mobile games on the way — here's what's coming

Netflix is looking to grow its offering of mobile games by adding at a minimum of 80 games to their gaming service. The streamer plans to add a new title every month starting this month.

The expansion was announced during an earnings call on July 18 by Co-CEO and President & Director Gregory K. Peters, as spotted by Polygon.

"We’ve launched over 100 games so far. We’ve seen what works, what doesn’t work," Peters said during the call. "We’re refining our program to do more of what is working with the 80-plus games that we currently have in development.”

It sounds like these titles will be based on Netflix IPs like Selling Sunset and Emily in Paris. The new games were described as interactive narrative games which are being called Netflix Stories.

The games will be available through their own hub on the Netflix app and positioned to interest users in Netflix-exclusive shows like Perfect Match or Love is Blind.

If you were unaware, Netflix has a gaming section on the service's app that can be used to download from a library of games. There are plenty that are typical of games you would find on the Google Play Store or the App Store, like Solitaire and a bevy of Match-3 games.

And while a Love is Blind game may not be your cup of tea, there are plenty of good third-party games on the service. These include the absolutely brilliant Death's Door or the tactical game Into the Breach. They also a Netflix-exclusive version of Dead Cells which is decent. They've also been slowly adding mobile versions of Rockstar's GTA series.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As long as you're a subscriber, the games are available for free.

To access the games, you log in to the Netflix app, go to your profile and scroll down to the the games hub. Alternatively, there is a games button toward the top of the app. That will take you to the dedicated games hub where you can download games to your device.

Based on what's currently available, it looks the first "interactive story" game on the service is Too Hot To Handle 3 (based on the reality show of the same name). You can think of this one as a kind of dating sim/recreation of relationship building moments from the show.