5 new to Netflix movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has confirmed its slate of new movies for June 2024 and the streaming service is offering subscribers a fresh collection of seriously high quality flicks this month.

Perhaps most excitingly, this month’s selection of movies that have scored at 90% or higher on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes includes a Netflix original: “Hit Man.” This screwball comedy with a dark edge comes from director Richard Linklater and stars Glen Powell as an undercover contract killer working for the cops who finds himself descending into a world of deception when he falls for a troubled woman looking for a hired gun. Powell also co-wrote the movie with Linklater.

Other highlights include an award-winning musical with a-list stars and one of my favorite animated movies. So, if you’re looking for the best new to Netflix movies to add to your watchlist, here are the five picks that should be at the top of your pile…

'Hit Man' (2024)

“Hit Man” isn’t just the best Netflix original movie you can watch this month, it’s one of the streamer’s best efforts to date. From director Richard Linklater comes this wickedly funny romantic comedy that centers on Gary (Glenn Powell), a teacher who moonlights as a fake contract killer as part of a police sting operation. The game is simple: he adopts one of several personas, pretends to be an assassin for hire and then the cops step in and arrest the person looking to hire Gary's services.

However, things get complicated when he meets a desperate housewife (Adria Arjona) who is looking to escape her abusive husband. There’s an instant attraction between the pair, so Gary decides to keep up the ruse to grow closer to this supposed damsel in distress. But as he descends further into a world of game deception, he might just have to become the murderer he thought he was merely pretending to be.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Stream it on Netflix

'La La Land' (2016)

One of the most joyful movies ever made, “La La Land” is a musical bursting with vibrant color. Pairing Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone with director Damien Chazelle proved to be a winning combination, and the latter even became the youngest-ever winner of Best Director at the Academy Awards, while Stone scooped her first Oscar for her performance.

Set in, you’ve guessed it, sunny Los Angeles, California, “La La Land” focuses on two characters, Mia (Stone), an aspiring actress working in a coffee shop, and Seb (Gosling), a cocktail bar pianist with dreams of opening his own jazz club. The duo meet after a chance encounter that doesn’t go very well but later find themselves reunited at a pool party, and from there, an epic love story begins. But as the pair chase their dreams, their lifelong goals could tear them apart. Also packing memorable musical numbers, “La La Land” is a treat from start to finish.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Stream it on Netflix

'The Lego Movie' (2014)

Everything is seriously awesome in “The Lego Movie,” an animated family comedy that brings the beloved plastic construction toy to life in a way that nostalgia fans like myself had previously only dreamed about. The animation quality, which mimics the look of the stop-motion Lego video I spent my childhood obsessed with, is reason enough to watch. Even better, the character and frequent meta-humor are spot-on.

“The Lego Movie” opens in the town of Bricksburg, and sees an optimistic construction worker named Emmet (voiced by Chris Pratt) going about his very simple everyday life. However, his blissful ignorance of the sinister side of the Lego universe is shattered when he stumbled upon the fable “Piece of Resistance” and gets roped into a scheme to stop the maniacal Lord Business (Will Ferrell). Teaming up with uber-cool rebel Wyldstyle (Elizabeth Banks), it's up to a generally clueless Emmet to save the day without falling to pieces. What follows is a hilarious romp through a range of Lego settings with loads of fun cameos, from the Justice League to Shaquille O'Neal.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Stream it on Netflix

'Aftersun' (2022)

“Aftersun” is one of the most emotionally draining movies I’ve ever watched, and I mean that as a compliment. The directorial debut of Charlotte Wells, and inspired by her own life, "Aftersun" follows a precocious 11-year-old named Sophie (Frankie Corio) as she heads off on vacation with her dad, Calum (Paul Mescal). The two bond in the sun and splash around in the pool as Sophie enjoys spending quality time with her warm-hearted parent who she idolizes.

However, there is a serious dark side to this movie, as under the surface of a carefree trip to a sunny resort, Calum grapples with serious mental health problems. The movie is partially framed as a series of home video footage and also incorporates an older Charlotte watching these videos back and reflecting on her memories of her father. Bittersweet to the extreme, “Aftersun” is a devastating masterpiece, and while I’d recommend it to all, just be warned it’s a heavy watch.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Stream it on Netflix from June 21

'Crazy Rich Asians' (2018)

“Crazy Rich Asians” was a pop culture smash that broke out in a major way in 2018, and it’s not hard to see why either. Not only does it proudly carry the flag for on-screen representation (a cause worth celebrating), but it’s also a very enjoyable movie in its own right. It packs charming characters, witty writing and solid direction from Jon M. Chu, what's not to love about this zany romantic comedy?

The stacked cast includes Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina and Ken Jeong. And you better believe I’ve not forgotten about the ever-fantastic Michelle Yeoh; many were first introduced to her in his award-winning role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once" but her performance here is just as great. The rom-com sees Rachel (Wu) travel with her boyfriend Nick (Golding) to his hometown in Singapore for a plush wedding. There she discovers that Nick’s family is not only mega-rich but he’s considered one of the most desirable bachelors in all of Asia.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Stream it on Netflix