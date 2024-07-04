LEGO just revealed its latest movie-themed set — and it's perfect for the 4th of July

The Lego Group has brought us tons of movie and TV show sets over the years. We've seen plastic versions of the DeLorean from "Back to the Future", tons of "Star Wars" sets, and an incredible recreation of Rivendell from "The Lord of the Rings". And today (July 4th), the group revealed that Steven Spielberg's classic summer blockbuster "Jaws" is the latest blockbuster to be immortalized in brick form.

The new set was originally dreamt up by fan designer Johnny Campbell as part of the LEGO Ideas community platform. Comprised of 1,497 pieces, the set brings to life the infamous sequence wherein Bruce the shark attacks Martin Brody (played by Roy Scheider), Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss), and Sam Quint (Robert Shaw) aboard the Orca.

(Image credit: Lego)

The set comes with Lego minifigure renderings of all three shark hunters, and the Orca comes equipped with a removable roof, adjustable boom and rigging along with tons of accessories ranging from a harpoon, spear, and the yellow barrels Brody, Quint and Hooper used to track the shark's movement out in the open ocean.

(Image credit: Lego)

The set can either be assembled on a brick-based seawater platform, with the shark launching itself aboard the Orca, or you can display the shark on its own stand, separately. But the best version is definitely assembled on the base, as that features a printed tile bearing Brody's iconic line: "You're gonna need a bigger boat".

Fans will be able to grab the new set next month. The Lego Ideas "Jaws" set will run you $149.99 / £129.99 and will be available on the Lego site and in Lego stores from August 3, 2024, for anyone signed up to the Lego Insiders, and to everyone else it's launch on August 6.

To celebrate the big reveal, Lego has also produced a delightful animated "brick-buster" adaptation of the original movie, called "Jaws in a Jiffy". We've embedded the "mini-film" below: keep a close eye out at the end for a surprise minifigure cameo from a certain beloved movie director!

Jaws in a Jiffy - YouTube Watch On

In a statement about the set, designer Johnny Campbell said: "Jaws" is my favourite movie of all time, so I really wanted to recreate it in Lego bricks. Lego building has always been a part of my life in some shape or form but in order to get all of the finer details, I actually freeze-framed "Jaws" as I watched it so that I could catch a glimpse of the finer details taking notes as I went along.

"It is just mind-blowing that my design is now an official Lego set. I can't wait to stand in a Lego shop looking at the shelves, and seeing a set that I have been involved with and watching someone buying it. It’s every Lego fan’s dream!”

And if this fantastic new set has left you wanting to revisit Spielberg's classic creature feature, you can watch "Jaws" on Netflix right now.