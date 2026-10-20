5 top new movies to stream this week on HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock and more (Oct. 20-26)

It’s set to be a slightly quieter week for new movies across the biggest streaming services. The likes of Netflix and Prime Video are taking a bye week, but there’s still plenty of new flicks worth watching courtesy of HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock and even the often-overlooked Shudder.

Two of my favorite movies of 2026 arrive on subscription streaming this Friday (Oct. 23). There’s the charmingly sweet rom-com “Finding Emily” on Peacock, while HBO Max adds “The Invite,” the latest movie from Olivia Wilde, which has real Oscar potential (all four stars deserve acting nods). Other top picks this week include Disney’s latest live-action remake, a critically acclaimed horror-thriller and a historical drama on premium streaming, starring Ethan Hawke and Russell Crowe.

Below I’ve rounded up the most noteworthy new movies across streaming platforms to help you spend more time watching and less time scrolling. Plus, be sure to check out our guide to the top new TV shows you can stream this week.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

‘The Weight’ (POVD)

The Weight | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical - YouTube Watch On

“The Weight” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival back in January and was met with a rapturous reception. That has translated into a strong 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, this critical acclaim didn’t lead to huge attention when it landed in theaters last month. Maybe “The Weight” will find its viewership now that it’s heading to premium streaming, because if the reviews are right, it’s clearly a quality film.

This historical drama stars Ethan Hawke and Russell Crowe, and is set in 1930s Oregon during the Great Depression. It focuses on a battle-scarred World War I veteran, Samuel Murphy (Hawke), who is struggling to provide for his family. After being sent to a harsh work camp prison for fighting with the law, the warden, Clancy (Crowe), offers Samuel the chance at an early release if he agrees to help smuggle a large cache of gold bricks across 100 miles of a vast wilderness.

Watch on Apple TV (buy/rent) starting October 20

‘Moana’ (Disney+)

Moana | "Official Trailer" | In Theaters July 10 - YouTube Watch On

Disney’s latest live-action remake of an animated classic, “Moana,” retells the beloved ocean-set adventure in which the eponymous heroine sets sail to save her Polynesian island from an encroaching darkness. The wisdom of remaking “Moana” just a decade after its debut was much debated, as was the decision to recast Dwayne Johnson as Maui. Unfortunately, in its transition to live-action, “Moana” loses much of its original charm. At least all the beloved tunes are here, and newcomer Catherine Laga'aia shines as the plucky Moana.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Moana” sticks to the original script almost to the letter; it sees Moana (Laga'aia) set sail on an ocean odyssey to save her people from a curse destroying the local vegetation and aquatic wildlife. She’s joined on her quest by the arrogant demigod Maui (Johnson), and a couple of animal companions. Scored to toe-tapping original songs, 2026’s “Moana” might feel unnecessary, but I’m sure it’ll be very popular on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+ starting October 21

‘Finding Emily’ (Peacock)

FINDING EMILY - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters August 28 - YouTube Watch On

“Finding Emily” should top your watchlist this week if you want a heartwarming movie that will leave you feeling all warm and fuzzy by the end. This very British rom-com boasts strong chemistry between its leads, Spike Fearn and Angourie Rice, and is elevated further by its appealing musical soul. However, non-Brits might need to watch with subtitles to understand the thick northern England accents!

Owen (Fearn) works in the student bar at his local university, where he meets Emily and becomes convinced that she’s his dream girl. The problem? He has no way of contacting her after being given the wrong number. Along with a psychology student, also named Emily (Rice), he sets out to find this mysterious girl who won his heart. “Finding Emily” is cute, funny, and anchored by two likeable leads. What’s not to love?

Watch on Peacock starting October 23

‘The Invite’ (HBO Max)

The Invite | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Olivia Wilde’s “The Invite” sits in my top three favorite movies of the year, and I’ve seen more than 85 new releases in 2026 so far. It’s a razor-sharp comedy-drama that explores two very different relationships and can leap from downright hilarious to devastatingly sad on a dime. Starring Wilde (who also directs), Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton, each giving awards-worthy performances. “The Invite” is a movie with real Oscar nomination potential.

Theatrical in nature and set within a San Francisco apartment, the movie opens with a married couple, Joe (Rogen) and Angela (Wilde), inviting their upstairs neighbors, Piña (Cruz) and Hawk (Norton), for a last-minute dinner party. The evening rapidly descends into chaos as Joe and Angela’s marital problems surface, and Piña and Hawk’s somewhat unconventional relationship is revealed. “The Invite” is chaotic and extremely compelling.

Watch on HBO Max starting October 23

‘The Cycle’ (Shudder)

The Cycle | Official Trailer | Shudder - YouTube Watch On

Horror-focused streaming service Shudder is going big this month with a large slate of originals for the Halloween season. Next up is “The Cycle,” which, as of writing, holds a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Granted, it’s from a smaller sample size of just 17 reviews, but it’s still an impressive feat and suggests that Shudder might have a future cult classic on its hands.

“The Cycle” is a horror movie, but it also leans heavily into the crime-thriller genre. It presents a compelling mystery when the body of a missing man is found at the scene of a horrific crime, 36 years after his disappearance. It falls to his estranged daughter (Deborah Ann Woll) to unravel the mystery by delving into her father’s dark past.

Watch on Shudder starting October 23

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram. Finally, you can visit our dedicated Tom's Guide Savings Squad hub for expert help on getting the best products for less.