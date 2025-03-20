'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina' just got a new trailer — and I can't wait for it to hit theaters

'Ballerina' is one of my most anticipated summer watches.

A still from &quot;John Wick&quot; spinoff &quot;Ballerina&quot; featuring Ana de Armas in a club
(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Lionsgate has treated us to a new "Ballerina" trailer, and after watching it, I can't wait for this "John Wick" spinoff to hit theaters.

Following Peacock's "The Continental", "Ballerina" is the second spinoff set in the Wick-verse, and follows Ana de Armas' ballerina-assassin, Eve Macarro.

This new trailer gives us a huge look at what's in store for de Armas; violence, neon-soaked clubs, and a run-in with plenty of dangerous foes Wick included. Check it out below:

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) New Trailer - Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves - YouTube From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) New Trailer - Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves - YouTube
And, of course, it's a thrill to see Baba Yaga himself will be playing a role in the action once again, as this new trailer teases some sort of battle between de Armas and Keanu Reeves' legendary hitman.

Coupled with the (many!) fight scenes that crop up across this two-minute clip, "Ballerina" certainly looks like it's going to be packed with the punchy combat that we've come to expect from a new Wick blockbuster.

And seeing as "Ballerina" was delayed to 2025 specifically so that "John Wick" alum Chad Stahelski could up the ante, here's hoping it'll be worth the wait.

"Ballerina" is slated for theatrical release on June 6, 2025.

What else do we know about 'Ballerina' right now?

Eve (Ana de Armas) and John Wick (Keanu Reeves) face off in a still from "Ballerina"

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Oh, and if you're not sure where "Ballerina" fits into the "John Wick" timeline, all the action in "Ballerina" takes place between "John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum" and "John Wick 4".

Similar to John, Eve's violent outing also has a personal edge; as revealed by Reeves a few years back, we know that she's out for revenge over the death of her father.

To seek that revenge, she's undergone training in the Ruska Roma assassin traditions. And, by the looks of things, she's going to go through a lot of people to get it.

In addition to de Armas and Reeves, "Ballerina" also features Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, and the late Lance Reddick. Norman Reedus has also boarded the franchise as mysterious new figure, Daniel Pine.

If this new trailer has you craving some action while you wait for "Ballerina" to hit theaters., be sure to check out how to watch all the "John Wick" movies in order, or our round-up of the best movies like "John Wick" for more streaming recommendations.

Martin Shore
Martin is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things movies and TV. If it’s in the theaters or available to stream somewhere, he’s probably watched it… especially if it has a dragon in it. Before joining the team, he was a Staff Writer at What To Watch where he wrote about a broad range of shows that stretched from "Doctor Who" and "The Witcher" to "Bridgerton" and "Love Island". When he’s not watching the next must-see movie or show, he’s probably still in front of a screen playing massive RPGs, reading, spending a fortune on TCGs, or watching the NFL.

