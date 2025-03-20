One of my favorite Stephen King novels is getting a Netflix remake — and I hope it has more bite than the original

Stephen King is my favorite author of all time and for good reason. His horror and dark thrillers dominate my bookshelf, considering I’ve been collecting them for years. Seeing his stories get adapted into movies and TV shows is something I’ll never get tired of.

Netflix, one of the best streaming services, is already quite familiar with Stephen King’s works, with titles like “Gerald’s Game" and “1922" under its belt. And clearly, the streamer is eager to create more because one of my favorite books, “Cujo,” is getting a well-deserved remake (h/t Variety). I don’t even need more details because I’m already on board.

If you didn’t know, “Cujo” actually got a movie adaptation in 1983, just two years after the book’s release. And I can confidently say the source material is more than worthy of a modernized adaptation on Netflix.

The story itself is intense and remains unique. It follows Cujo, a sweet St. Bernard who gets bitten by a bat and slowly turns rabid. A mother and her young son find themselves trapped in a tiny car, caught in the crosshairs of a relentless, terrifying Cujo.

‘Cujo’ on Netflix — what we know about this remake

Right now, we know that Roy Lee will produce the “Cujo” remake for Netflix. Lee is best known for producing the horror hit “Barbarian,” which saw quite a bit of success upon its release.

The remake hasn’t attached a writer, director, or cast yet since it’s still early in development. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Darren Aronofsky is “in talks” to direct.

Some of his work includes “Requiem for a Dream” and the Oscar-winning titles “Black Swan” and “The Whale.”

The 1983 movie is somewhat of a mixed bag for me. Dee Wallace’s performance as the lead character is one of my favorite parts, along with the incredibly tense atmosphere set in a claustrophobic car.

However, I felt as though it didn’t fully capture the psychological depth of King’s novel. That’s why I’m hoping Netflix’s version will have more bite since Aronofsky is known for his emotionally intense storytelling.

(Image credit: Alamy / Sunn Classic Pictures / Allstar Picture Library Limited)

As for the story itself, it’s pretty clear what the remake will cover. In the small town of Castle Rock, Maine, Cujo — a massive but gentle St. Bernard — belongs to the Camber family. After chasing a rabbit into a cave, he gets bitten by a rabid bat, and the infection slowly drives him into a violent, uncontrollable rage.

Meanwhile, Donna Trenton and her young son, Tad, are dealing with problems of their own. Donna is in a failing marriage, and one fateful day, her car breaks down at the remote Camber farm, where Cujo is now completely rabid. With no one around to help, Donna and Tad become trapped inside their overheating car, with Cujo lurking outside, ready to attack.

Unlike many of King’s supernatural stories, “Cujo” is terrifying because it’s grounded in reality, and I can’t wait to see how a modern adaptation brings that horror to life.

That’s all we know for now, and it’ll likely be some time before we get more updates on its development and casting. But with Aronofsky possibly at the helm, this remake is already shaping up to be something worth watching.

In the meantime, stream these best Stephen King adaptations now, or see what's new on Netflix in March 2025.