How to watch 'Dying for Sex' online – stream Michelle Williams comedy drama from anywhere

"Dying for Sex" presents the funny/sad and very human side of a terminal illness. Does Molly (played by Michelle Williams) surrender to the disease and its complications or try and live life to the fullest and embrace complications of a different kind? Have a wild guess.

"Dying for Sex" airs on FX on Thursday, April 4 and then on Hulu in the U.S. the following day — viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'Dying for Sex' - Date, time, TV channel, live streams "Dying for Sex" premieres on FX on Thursday, April 4 and is available to stream on Hulu and Hulu On Disney+ the following day.

• U.S. — Watch on FX via Hulu with Live TV / Sling Blue / Fubo

• Canada/ U.K./ Australia — Disney+ (April 4)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The decision is sort ion taken out of her hands when one of the side effects of her meds for breast cancer sends her libido sky rocketing and her hapless husband (in the bedroom at least) unable to keep up.

“I haven’t done anything with my life," she tells her best friend Nikki ( Jenny Slate), "I don’t even know what I want or what I like.” It turns out she wants and likes sex. A lot. Which is great news for 'Neighbor Guy' played by Rob Delaney.

Although he is far from the only stunt lover. They also include a Ryan Reynolds lookalike into masochism, a mortician she has sex with while he was in full clown makeup and a European foot fetishist.

Ultimately it's about more than just sex and everything to do with love, relationships and taking life by the throat. Rated 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, it's been called "a near perfect amalgamation of absurdity and tragedy".

Read our guide below for how to watch "Dying for Sex" online and from anywhere in the world.

Free Trial Hulu with Live TV lets you watch cable channels such as FX, as well as many of your favorite cable shows on demand — making it one of the best streaming services for "Dying for Sex" fans. Hulu with Live TV starts from only $76.99 per month after a 3-day FREE trial.

Where to watch 'Dying for Sex' on TV and online in the U.S.

In the U.S., "Dying for Sex" premieres on Thursday, April 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and. It will be available to stream on Hulu and Hulu On Disney+ every Thursday.

FX Is available with most cable TV packages. Already cut the cord? You can access the channel on multiple live TV streaming services including Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo and Hulu with Live TV offer a broader channel lineup. All three are some of the best streaming services we've tested.

Can I watch 'Dying for Sex' in Canada, Australia and the U.K.?

All eight episodes of "Dying for Sex" drop internationally on Disney+ on Thursday, April 4.

All eight episodes of "Dying for Sex" drop internationally on Disney+ on Thursday, April 4.

'Dying for Sex' - Cast

Michelle Williams as Molly

Jenny Slate as Nikki

Rob Delaney as Neighbor Guy

David Rasche as Dr. Pankowitz

Esco Jouléy as Sonya

Jay Duplass as Steve

Kelvin Yu as Noah

Sissy Spacek as Gail

'Dying for Sex' - Episode guide

Season 01 Episode 01 - "Good Value Diet Soda"

S01 E02: - "Masturbation is Important"

S01 E03: - "Feelings Can Become Amplified"

S01 E04: - "Topping is a Sacred Skill"

S01 E05: - "My Pet"

S01 E06: - "Happy Holidays"

S01 E07: - “You're Killing Me, Ernie"

S01 E08: - "It's Not That Serious”

FX's Dying for Sex | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Is "Dying for Sex" based on a true story or a podcast? Both. The show was inspired by the true story of Molly Kochan as revealed on the Wondery podcast of the same name. After being diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic breast cancer in her early 40s, Kochan left her husband to explore her sexual desires with about 200 other men. She died in 2019 aged 45.

Who wrote and created "Dying for Sex"? "Dying for Sex" – the TV show – is written and co-created by Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether, who also serve as executive producers along with Katherine Pope, Kathy Ciric, Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Jen Sargent, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart, Michelle Williams ("Manchester by the Sea"), Nikki Boyer, Shannon Murphy and Leslye Headland. Dying for Sex is produced by 20th Television.