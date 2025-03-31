5 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, HBO and more (March 24-30)

April is showering us with new content in its first week, as more new shows premiere this week on Netflix, HBO, Hulu and other streaming services — not to mention new shows on broadcast and cable TV channels.

This week's TV lineup is anchored by the finale of "The White Lotus" season 3, which is set to revolve around the dead body and shooting established in the premiere. There are several big debuts featuring A-list stars: the dramedy "Dying for Sex" with Michelle Williams and the supernatural action series "The Bondsman" with Kevin Bacon.

Plus, Netflix unveils its own medical procedural drama "Pulse" as a counter to Max's "The Pitt." Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘Love on the Spectrum’ season 3 (Netflix)

Love on the Spectrum U.S. | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The charming and sensitive docuseries continues following people on the autism spectrum as they navigate dating and romance. Season 3 brings back some familiar faces, including animal-loving couple Abby and David, speed dater Connor, animation queen Dani and Southern gentleman Tanner.

There are newcomers, too, like Pari, who likes both trains and princesses and is looking to focus on dating other women at this time.

All episodes premiere Wednesday, April 2 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘The Bondsman (Prime Video)

The Bondsman | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Kevin Bacon returns to television in this supernatural action dramedy, which mixes dark humor, demonic hijinks, and a touch of musical ambition.

Hub Halloran is a murdered bounty hunter resurrected by the Devil himself. His new gig? Reclaiming demons who’ve escaped from Hell, all while navigating his own past sins and aiming for a second shot at life, love and … country music.

Bacon teamed up with co-star/country star Jennifer Nettles for the new album “Hell and Back,” written in their characters. Three of the songs will be featured in the show.

All 8 episodes premiere Thursday, April 3 at 3 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘Pulse’ (Netflix)

Pulse | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What's old is new again. The latest trend in streaming is one of the longest-running genres in TV: the medical procedural. Max is currently airing “The Pitt” to great success and raves and now Netflix wants in on the action — with a touch of soap, a la “Grey’s Anatomy.”

In “Pulse,” chaos strikes Miami's busiest trauma center as a hurricane approaches. Third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) is suddenly promoted to Chief Resident after Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) is suspended.

As the storm rages and trauma cases flood in, Danny and Xander must work together while the explosive details of their secret romance begin to surface. The hospital goes into lockdown, and the rest of the staff is left grappling with the fallout of their relationship, all while juggling their own personal and professional crises.

All 10 episodes premiere Thursday, April 3 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Dying for Sex’ (FX on Hulu)

Dying for Sex | Official Trailer | Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Rob Delaney | FX - YouTube Watch On

This bold and provocative dramedy, based on the Wondery podcast series, stars Michelle Williams as Molly, who embarks on a journey of sexual discovery after receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis. She decides to leave her dead bedroom marriage and explore her desires with the help of her best friend, Nikki (Jenny Slate).

Humor blends with heartbreak as Molly dives into uncharted sexual territory, aiming to experience everything she's missed — especially an orgasm. The series mixes absurd moments (like flying dicks) with emotional depth, showing the complexities of intimacy, mortality, and second chances.

All 8 episodes premiere Friday, April 4 at 3 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘The White Lotus’ season 3 finale (HBO)

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

“Piper, noooo!” OK, I have no idea if Piper is in any danger in the season finale, but I sure as hell do know Parker Posey’s Victoria will be desperately missing her lorazepam. The premiere episode set up yet another dead body at a White Lotus resort, seemingly due to a shooting.

But this show doesn’t do easy, so I’m not going to jump the gun (pun intended) and make any wild guesses as to what really happens. I plan to sit back and enjoy the ride Mike White sends us on. (Though if he offs Belinda, he should watch his back.)

What we do know: The wealthy, mostly white guests will check out of the luxury digs and the hard-working Thai employees will go on working, all with their lives forever changed. And I expect memes to last me another two or three years until season 4.

Episode 8 premieres Sunday, April 6 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max