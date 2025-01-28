Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now

The best streaming services , including Hulu, come with deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.

This week, there are a few newer movies in the top 10 to choose from. Leading the list are a pair of new additions. The top spot is occupied by "Arcadian," a post-apocalyptic horror starring Nicolas Cage that debuted at SXSW last year. It's followed up by "A Real Pain," a movie that made year-end top 10 lists for multiple staffers here at Tom's Guide and earned some Academy Award nominations in the process. Finally, there's a thriller starring Shia LaBeouf as an enforcer for a Los Angeles crime lord.

So without further ado, here are the top movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 15. If you're looking for more to watch, check out this brilliantly twisted thriller before it leaves Hulu at the end of the month.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, January 28.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Arcadian' (2024)

Arcadian Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

"Arcadian" stars Nicolas Cage as Paul, the father of twin boys, Joseph (Jaeden Martell) and Thomas (Maxwell Jenkins). They live in a world that was ravaged by an apocalyptic event fifteen years ago and a subsequent pandemic. Civilization has collapsed and the remnants of humanity must now survive nightly attacks from creatures that are sensitive to light.

If that description makes you think of "A Quiet Place," you're not alone. There's definitely a similarity in the premises. But honestly, there are worse movies to be compared to. So come for the scary clawing monsters and stay for the Nic Cage performance that's earned plenty of praise from critics.

Watch on Hulu

'A Real Pain' (2024)

A REAL PAIN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

"A Real Pain" stars Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin as cousins David and Benji. These two used to be inseparable, but life gets in the way and now they're only reunited by the death of their late grandmother. She wanted them to visit Poland to see where she came from before surviving the Holocaust and what follows is a brilliantly written comedy-drama with incredible depth.

The movie is also an incredible showing from Eisenberg. Yes, Culkin is the one who got an Academy Award nomination for his acting performance but Eisenberg also wrote and directed "A Real Pain." The script pulls directly from his life experiences and after watching the movie it's no surprise that ultimately it was rewarded with an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. This movie is a must-watch on Hulu if you haven't already seen it.

Watch on Hulu

'The Tax Collector' (2020)

The Tax Collector Trailer #1 (2020) | Movieclips Trailers - YouTube Watch On

"The Tax Collector" stars Bobby Soto and Shia LaBeouf as David and "Creeper." These two are a pair of "tax collectors" for a local crime lord known as "Wizard" (Jimmy Smits). These two have just one job — collect Wizard's cut of the profits generated by the 43 local gangs scattered throughout the city of Los Angeles, even if they have to resort to violence.

Critically, this movie was a dud. It currently has a 17% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes and even earned a Golden Raspberry Award nomination for LaBeouf's performance. However, while critics hated the movie audiences seem to have loved it, giving it a 73% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter. So you'll have to watch it for yourself to see who is right about this crime thriller.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

"Arcadian" "Paradise" "High Potential" "The Rookie" "A Real Pain" "Abbott Elementary" "Shifting Gear" "Will Trent" "Doc" "The Tax Collector" "Twilight" "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" "Alien: Romulus" "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" "Hell's Kitchen"