Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Hulu is one of the best streaming services, in no small part due to its excellent library of shows. The Emmys proved that you need Hulu if you're a TV lover, with Hulu shows "Shogun" and "The Bear" taking home the most awards while several others scored nominations.

But with so many great TV shows available, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that shows you what’s trending on the platform.

After reviewing this week's popular shows, we've narrowed the list to three standouts from Hulu's current top 10 shows. Top of the list is "Paradise," a new political thriller that our own Martin Shore calls "compelling" and "packed with jaw-dropping reveals." Then there are two other shows worthy of attention that have regularly made their way into Hulu's top 15 list.

So without further ado, here are the three shows worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 shows. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our guide to Hulu's top movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wednesday, January 29.

BEST SHOWS IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Paradise'

"Paradise" stars Sterling K. Brown as Special Agent Xavier Collins. He's a Secret Service Agent assigned to the U.S. President's protection detail, which is a tough job even in the best circumstances. But things quickly go to the worst-case scenario when President Cal Bradford (James Marsden) is found dead, bleeding on the floor in his residence.

From that moment on, Collins is thrown into a conspiracy surrounded by the ultra-wealthy and with shocking twists. Our own Martin Shore loved it in his review of the TV show, calling it his "newest TV obsession." So check it out now to see if you become just as obsessed with "Paradise."

'High Potential'

"High Potential" has been going strong for ABC and has already been renewed for a second. The crime drama stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, a single mother working for the Los Angeles Police Department as a cleaning lady. But despite her menial job, her high level of intelligence is spotted by LAPD Captain Selena (Judy Reyes). The captain hires Morgan as a consultant for LAPD Major Crimes working with Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) — against Karadec's wishes.

If you've been hesitant to commit to this show because it's new, you now have 11 episodes to binge and a season 2 to look forward to, so there's no point waiting further. Episode 11 just dropped, and has an old case coming back to haunt the LAPD. Check it out now before episode 12 is released next week.

'The Rookie'

"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as LAPD office John Nolan. John doesn't start the show as an LAPD officer though. Instead, the show begins with him as a 45-year-old newly-divorced man from Pennsylvania who has decided to become a police officer after helping local police officers stop a bank robbery. The only police department that accepts people his age as rookies is the LAPD, so he moves to Los Angeles to pursue his new calling.

That was back in season 1 though, and we're now in season 7. John is now in an established role at the LAPD training new rookies and he's even since found love again. The latest episode of season 7 is a serious one by all accounts, so you'll need to check it out now before the anticipation gets to you.

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

