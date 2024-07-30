Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Another week, another new top 10 movies from Hulu. The streaming service puts out a new list of top 15 shows and movies each week, dropping on Tuesdays and then updating throughout the week. And while August is bringing tons of new shows and movies to Hulu, we're still at the tail end of July so those new titles won't make the list just yet.

After going through what's popular this week, we've narrowed down Hulu's top 15 to three movies from the top 10 that stand out from the rest. This week, the biggest change from the past few weeks is the addition of "Sleeping Dogs," a new movie starring Russell Crowe as an ex-homicide detective with memory loss trying to solve a murder he can't remember.

So without further ado, here are the three movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 movies. This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, July 30.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Sleeping Dogs' (2024)

Sleeping Dogs Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

While Russell Crowe's A-list movie star days might be behind him, he remains a prolific actor. And in this 2024 crime thriller, he's joined by some serious star power in the form of Karen Gillan.

"Sleeping Dogs" stars Crowe as retired homicide detective Roy Freeman, who suffers from Alzheimer's. But when a criminal he put in prison could be wrongfully executed for murder, Freeman feels he has no choice but to take up the case. Come for the twists and turns, stay for the Russell Crowe performance.

Watch on Hulu

'Bad Boys for Life' (2020)

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Bad Boys: Ride or Die" might have just hit paid video-on-demand (PVOD) streaming services, but you don't need to pay extra to watch its 2020 sequel. "Bad Boys for Life" stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprising their roles as the combative but brotherly Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. They face a new threat from a ruthless cartel leader, Isabel Aretas (Kate del Castillo), and her son Armando (Jacob Scipio), and must thwart the baddies' plans while dealing with the existing issues in their personal relationship.

The third movie in the "Bad Boys" franchise has been hanging around the Hulu top 10 for weeks now, so there's a good chance you've seen it by now. But it's undoubtedly one worth watching if you haven't yet.

Watch on Hulu

'White Chicks' (2004)

White Chicks (2004) Official Trailer 1 - Marlon Wayans Movie - YouTube Watch On

This movie probably wouldn't get made today, despite rumors of a possible sequel. Still, this sophomoric comedy about a pair of Black FBI agents (who happen to be brothers) going undercover as a pair of white sisters thanks to some questionable prosthetics was one of the funniest movies of my high school years.

Directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans, "White Chicks" stars his brothers Shawn and Marlon as FBI agents Marcus and Kevin Copeland. After accidentally ruining a drug bust, they now have to escort sisters Brittany and Tiffany Wilson to the Hamptons for a weekend. After another screw-up, the sisters sustain injuries that force the Copeland brothers to go undercover using prosthetics to try and convince the wealthy Hamptonites that they are the Wilson sisters. Does it work? You'll have to watch to find out.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

"Sleeping Dogs" (2024) "The Kardashians" s1 ep1 "Burn Them All to the F*cking Ground" "Futurama" s11 ep2 "Children of a Lesser Bog" "Love Island (UK)" s2 ep20 "The Weekly Hot List" "Bad Boys for Life" (2020) "The Bachelorette" s13 ep3 "Week 3" "WWE Friday Night SmackDown" s26 ep27 "Fri, Jul 5, 2024" "White Chicks" (2004) "The Bear" s3 ep7 "Legacy" "Cult Killer" (2024) "Just Go With It" (2011) "2012" (2009) "Step Brothers" (2008) "The Proposal" (2009) "Holes" (2003)