Hulu top 10 movies — here are the 3 worth watching right now

The best streaming services , including Hulu, come with deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.

After going through what's popular this week, we've narrowed down three of Hulu's current top 10 movies that stand out from the rest. This week is for those who love an action movie, though there's some range within the genre this week. There's a more horror-laced thriller involving a team-up with a serial killer, a gangster-filled crime thriller and a third installment in a beloved action movie franchise.

So without further ado, here are the three movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, July 23.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Cult Killer' (2024)

Cult Killer Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

This crime thriller gives some "The Silence of the Lambs" vibes. To be clear, do not expect anything as good as the 1991 classic (which you can still watch for a limited time on Prime Video) but there are some similarities.

In "Cult Killer" Alice Eve stars as Cassie Holt, a private investigator trying to discover who murdered her mentor. To solve the case, she must form an unlikely alliance with serial killer Mikeal Tallini (Antonio Banderas). However, as she gets further into the criminal underworld, she discovers a dark secret and must work not only to solve the murder of her mentor but also to clear him of wrongdoing in heinous crimes.

Watch on Hulu

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Bring Him to Me' (2023)

Bring Him to Me Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

"Bring Him to Me" may lack the star power of "Cult Killer," but if you prefer a pure action crime thriller to something more macabre, this might be the movie for you. This 2023 Australian movie stars Barry Pepper as the unnamed Driver, a getaway driver for hire. While Pepper's Driver normally has no qualms about his job, this time he must drive an unwitting Passenger (Jamie Costa) to a possibly grisly fate.

The writer of this movie, Tom Evans, cites Martin Scorcese's "Casino" — and one unfortunate scene from that movie in particular — as his inspiration. While I doubt this lives up to that lofty expectation, based on the trailer it seems worth watching if crime thrillers with murderous gangsters are your thing.

Watch on Hulu

'Bad Boys for Life' (2020)

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Bad Boys for Life" has been hanging around the Hulu top 10 for a while now, probably in no small part due to the recent release of its sequel "Bad Boys: Ride or Die." The third movie in the "Bad Boys" franchise, "Bad Boys for Life" brings back both its stars, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, as Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.

In this installment of the action franchise, we follow the duo as they face a new threat from a ruthless cartel leader, Isabel Aretas (Kate del Castillo), and her son Armando (Jacob Scipio). Along the way, they must also deal with their own personal challenges and ever-evolving friendship. If you've enjoyed the "Bad Boys" combination of comedy, drama, action and explosions, then "Bad Boys for Life" is the movie to watch this week on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

"Cult Killer" (2024) "The Kardashians" s1 ep1 "Burn Them All to the F*cking Ground" "Bring Him to Me" (2023) "The Bear" s3 ep7 "Legacy" "The Bachelorette" s13 ep3 "Week 3" "Love Island (UK)" s2 ep20 "The Weekly Hot List" "WWE Friday Night SmackDown" s26 ep26 "Fri, Jun 28, 2024" "How I Caught My Killer" s1 ep4 "Everybody was always looking at him." "Bad Boys for Life" (2020) "White Chicks" (2004) "Fast Charlie" (2023) "Holes" (2003) "MasterChef" s9 ep1 "The Judges Do Battle" "Just Go With It" (2011) "Jumanji: The Next Level" (2019)