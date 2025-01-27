7 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 27-Feb. 2)

Somehow, the last week of January is here (where did the time go?) but even though the month is ending, more new TV shows are premiering this week on Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV channels.

"Mythic Quest" is finally back, much to fans' relief, picking up with most of the team scattered to the wind, working on different game projects. Long-running shows "The Bachelor" and "The Challenge: All Stars" are also returning with new seasons. And the big TV premiere this week is "Paradise," a conspiracy thriller from two "This Is Us" alums. Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘The Bachelor’ season 29 (ABC)

A Look at Grant's Season - YouTube Watch On

Another journey to find love is set to begin, as 29th “Bachelor” Grant Ellis seeks “the one” from among 25 women. Grant vied for Jenn Tran’s heart on the last season of “The Bachelorette,” but came up short. Fortunately, he was selected to be the next lead. The 31-year-old day trader from New Jersey has been vocal about his desire to settle down, get married and start a family. As they seek to earn his coveted final rose, the cast members will gracefully and politely … hahaha, let’s not kid ourselves. As usual, expect plenty of drama, rivalry and tears on this romantic rollercoaster.

►Episode 1 premieres Monday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC (via Sling or Fubo)

Streams next day on Hulu

‘Paradise’ (Hulu)

Paradise | First Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

“This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and star Sterling K. Brown reunite for a new project, one that’s a world apart from their weepy family drama. “Paradise” is a conspiracy thriller set in the highest levels of the U.S. government. When the president (James Marsden) turns up dead, Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Brown) becomes a suspect. As he faces questioning during the investigation, a greater conspiracy gradually reveals itself.

►Episodes 1-3 premiere Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘Mythic Quest’ season 4 (Apple TV Plus)

Mythic Quest — Season 4 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The fourth season of this gamer comedy is less of a reset and more of a new level that builds on what came before. Last we saw the “heroes,” they had split off in different directions. Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) took their rejected Playpen software to MythicQuest, as David (David Hornsby) was sorely in need of fresh ideas. But Dana (Imani Hakim), Brad (Danny Pudi) and Jo (Jessie Ennis) formed their own rival studio. Now, they will all face new challenges in the ever-changing video game landscape — all while trying to maintain a better work-life balance (ha!).

►Episodes 1-2 premiere Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ (Disney Plus)

Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

After breaking open the multiverse, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has endless stories to tell about the heroes we know and love. This is yet another take on Spider-Man, an animated series separate from both the Tom Holland live-action trilogy and the Spider-Verse movies. As most Spider-Man tales do, it chronicles Peter Parker’s origin story and early days as the web-slinger. Though it’s part of the MCU, it’s set in an alternate timeline where Norman Osborn becomes Parker’s mentor instead of Tony Stark.

►Episodes 1-2 premiere Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 3 a.m. ET on Disney Plus

‘The Challenge: All Stars’ season 5 (MTV)

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals – Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Talk about frenemies! The new installment of “The Challenge: All Stars” brings back a fan-favorite theme last seen in 2016: rivals. Players are forced to pair up with someone with whom they share a tumultuous history. The 13 disdainful duos will have to work together to win the big cash prize. Returning after some time away are Amber Borzotra, Ashley Mitchell, Nany González and Da’Vonne Rogers, while Katie Cooley, Aneesa Ferreira, Leroy Garrett, KellyAnne Judd and Devin Walker are getting right back into the game after competing in “The Challenge” season 40.

►Episode 1 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV (via Sling or Fubo)

‘The Recruit’ season 2 (Netflix)

The Recruit: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The CIA’s bright new lawyer will find himself in another high-stakes, life-threatening espionage situation — this time in South Korea. Last we saw Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), he had witnessed a former asset get shot by her daughter. He’ll have to think and move fast to survive, but there’s no rest or relaxation in store. Instead, Owen will face a new challenge that forces him to partner with Korean intelligence agent Jang Kyun (Teo Yoo of “Past Lives”). As they dig into the case, it soon reveals that a bigger threat might be coming from inside the CIA.

►Episodes 1-6 premiere Thursday, Jan. 30 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

2025 GRAMMY Nominations: Watch Live Here - YouTube Watch On

The music industry’s biggest night honors the year’s best artists, albums and songs. Trevor Noah is hosting for the fifth consecutive time. Beyoncé leads with 11 nominations, a new one-year record by a female artist, and with a career total of 99 nominations, she’s the most nominated artist in Grammy history. If “Cowboy Carter” wins Album of the Year, it’ll be her first win in that category — a long overdue one.

►Special premieres Sunday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount Plus With Showtime