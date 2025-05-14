'The White Lotus' season 4 tipped to go to this killer Australian location — here's why it's probably not happening

"The White Lotus" season 4 is eventually coming to Max — now called HBO Max, again — sometime next year or two (hopefully).

But production won't begin until 2026. That means we might not know until late this year where the next season of the beloved murder mystery show will take place.

However, this week, buzz about season 4 possibly taking place in Australia has grown. Specifically, people seem to be clamoring for the show to film in Byron Bay.

Part of the buzz is coming from a recent post from the Instagram account Lords of Byron Bay, which claimed it could "exclusive(ish)" report season 4 was coming to the Australian beach town.

A post shared by Lords of Byron Bay (@lordsofbyronbay) A photo posted by on

Now, to be clear, Lords of Byron Bay is a satire account, a fact it doesn't hide. If it were the only ones pushing for Byron Bay, that'd be one thing.

But Vogue Australia and Harper's Bazaar have also both put forth the affluent tourist spot as an ideal location, with the former even highlighting that the picturesque vacation spot has already played host to "Nine Perfect Strangers."

Still, there's a pretty glaring reason why "The White Lotus: Byron Bay" probably won't happen.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here's why Byron Bay (probably) won't happen

While Byron Bay is gorgeous and very "The White Lotus"-coded, it doesn't have a Four Seasons resort.

That should essentially eliminate it from contention, as the HBO show and luxury hotel brand have a very lucrative partnership.

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Now, that doesn't totally eliminate Australia from contention.

There is a Four Seasons in Sydney, and it is considered a contender as a season 4 filming location. But if season 4 is filmed there, an 8-hour trek north to Byron Bay for some scenes would be unlikely.

Current 'The White Lotus' season 4 possible locations

So, if not Byron Bay, where could season 4 take place?

Currently, The Daily Mail is reporting the front runners are a few Four Seasons hotels in Africa and the aforementioned Four Seasons in Sydney, Australia.

Specifically, the Four Seasons in Marrakech, Morocco, is being touted as the top choice. While sources have told outlets like Deadline that "everything is on the table for next season," this has already been a top theory for many who speculate on where season 4 could take place.

Season 3 star Michelle Monaghan (h/t Elle) has said that she'd like to see a season in Africa. As has season 1 and 3 star Natasha Rothwell, who told Us Magazine, her preferred destination is "Africa the continent, [and] particularly Morocco.”

According to The Daily Mail's source at HBO, trying to get a season on every continent seems to be at the top of show creator Mike White's mind.

'He's done Hawaii and Italy and now Thailand," the source reportedly said. "He hates snow, so the likelihood is Africa or Australia. No one thinks it will be Antarctica."

Reportedly, location scouting won't even begin until the summer of 2025, as Mike White needs to decompress from season 3 before starting work on season 4. So we won't know anything for sure for a while.

In the meantime, make sure to follow along with all our "The White Lotus" season 4 coverage so you don't miss any of the latest news.