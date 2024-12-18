‘Shrinking’ is better than ever in season 2 — and it’s the best hangout comedy on TV

“Shrinking” has leveled up in season 2.

After a first season with more highs than lows, “Shrinking” has completely found its groove during its second season. What started as a dramedy about a therapist overstepping his boundaries has quickly turned into a terrific hangout comedy with one of the best ensembles on television. It’s a great example of a show taking a few episodes to see what works and then embracing its strengths, even if it veers off from the original plan.

Pivoting from the initial premise pays off

When we first meet Jimmy (Jason Segel), he’s the furthest you can get from winning a Father of the Year award. Jimmy is a therapist grieving the loss of his wife, Tia, who tragically died in a car accident. At this moment, Jimmy is only a father to Alice (Lukita Maxwell), not a dad. Instead of stepping up for his daughter to get through this difficult time, he avoids responsibility and turns to vices like drugs, alcohol and prostitutes. Guys aren’t even allowed to have fun anymore. (Kidding.)

At rock bottom, Jimmy has an epiphany. It’s time to tell his patients what he really thinks. No more cryptic speeches or beating around the bush. Jimmy becomes brutally honest with his patients. For example, Jimmy tells Grace (Heidi Gardner) to leave her abusive husband. He then forms a bond with Sean (Luke Tennie), a military veteran suffering from PTSD, and lets him move into his guest house. Jimmy’s new strategy, which Paul (Harrison Ford) dubs as “Jimmying,” snaps him out of his funk, and he starts to heal his relationships, especially with Alice. However, “Jimmying” is completely unethical as it blurs the lines between therapist and patient.

Had that premise — a troubled therapist implements radical practices with his patients — remained, “Shrinking” would have been a fine show. It would have been a lot darker, with some comic moments to fill in the cracks. However, co-creators Bill Lawrence, Bret Goldstein and Segel quickly realized their show works best as a hangout comedy thanks to its talented cast with excellent chemistry. In other words, "Shrinking" works better as a ensemble sitcom, something Lawrence knows a thing or two about, having created “Spin City,” “Scrubs,” and “Ted Lasso.”

‘Shrinking’s’ transformation into an excellent hangout comedy

The beginning of season 2 was still holding onto the initial premise of season 1, thanks to the cliffhanger of Grace pushing her abusive husband off a mountain. It felt like an unnecessary storyline that was used simply to create some drama in season 2. Luckily, Grace’s story wraps up within the first three episodes, and the show returns to the free-flowing ensemble comedy where it thrives.

"Letting funny people be funny” seems like an obvious concept that every show should follow, but you’d be surprised by how many creators don’t let their chefs cook. Segel might be the star, but this show has a deep roster of capable performers. First, there’s Ford as Paul, Jimmy’s prickly boss and reluctant mentor. Ford, who rarely dives into comedy, is a revelation, acting as the perfect foil to Jimmy’s reckless attitude.

Gaby, played by Jessica Williams, is Jimmy’s hilarious co-worker and recent divorcee. Liz (Christa Miller) is the blunt, nosy neighbor who constantly puts Jimmy in check. Derek (Ted McGinley) is Liz’s carefree husband and master of the one-liner. Brian (Michael Urie) serves as Jimmy’s eccentric best friend and lawyer who craves attention. Throw in Alice and Sean, and you have one of the best rosters on TV.

This season has featured so many hangouts and group gatherings between the adults that it makes you question if they actually have jobs. It’s a television show, so leave some realism at the door. These hangouts are why I look forward to getting the weekly notification from Apple that a new episode has dropped. You want to spend time with Gaby and Liz and listen to the latter complain about her “white people problems.” It’s entertaining to watch Brian panic when he’s caught in a lie and do a bear clap to divert attention from his mistake. I’d watch an entire show about Alice explaining TikTok trends to Paul on the bench.

These characters are not perfect. They want to be good people. However, they make so many mistakes trying not to screw things up. It’s what makes them so endearing.

Perfect mix of comedic and dramatic beats

“Shrinking” has all the hallmarks of an effective comedy, including a talented cast, effective writing and long-running gags. Segel continues to make fun of his penis because that’s what he does in all of his projects. Other jokes, including Paul doing the “my bad” apology and Brian’s comments about “Requiem for a Dream,” were big hits.

As funny as “Shrinking” can be, injecting dramatic beats into the story is the show’s superpower. The show tries not to get too heavy or depressing with its themes, but Lawrence and co. seem to always know when to let the actors show off their dramatic skills. Derek’s reaction to Liz kissing her ex-boyfriend is a case in point. Derek, aka D-Man, is so likable thanks to his optimistic attitude and hysterical lines at the end of scenes. However, Derek’s heartbreaking reaction to Liz’s kiss is a real gut punch. It shows his human side and proves McGinley can handle the dramatic beats.

Take episode 10 of season 2 (air date: Dec. 10), which perfectly highlights the show's seamless transitions between comedy and drama. The characters attend a funeral for Julie’s late husband, and minutes later, Gaby is calling Paul a “big flapping pussy.” However, it’s not all jokes for Gaby, as she breaks the news to her mother that she doesn’t want her to move in. Later on, Jimmy has a delightful meet-cute with Sofi (Cobie Smulders), but by the end of the episode, Alice is berating him for telling Louis (Goldstein), the man who killed Tia, to stay away.

This ability to bounce back and forth between genres could fail miserably in most shows. Luckily, “Shrinking” is in good hands thanks to a stellar cast and a smart creative team. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have some “Lord of the Rings” trap music to run through.