Apple TV Plus debuts 'A Carpool Karaoke Christmas' with Dua Lipa, Chappell Roan and Lady Gaga — and it's streaming now

Apple TV Plus has just dropped an extra treat for music fans: "A Carpool Karaoke Christmas".

While the main series ended in June 2023, Apple's brought it back for a dose of festive fun featuring three pop music superstars: Chappell Roan, Dua Lipa, and Lady Gaga.

As fans will know, "Carpool Karaoke" originated as a recurring segment on "The Late Late Show with James Corden", but for this new special, Corden's handed over the keys to his ride to fellow broadcaster, Zane Lowe.

Behind the wheel of a fancy car, Lowe and his guests will be singing along to classic Christmas tunes like "Last Christmas" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas". Expect to see renditions of some of the singers' signature songs, too, including "Pink Pony Club", "New Rules", and more.

A Carpool Karaoke Christmas — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

From the above trailer, "A Carpool Karaoke Christmas" looks to be a fun, festive treat, playing out across Tokyo, Springfield, Missouri, and Los Angeles. Frankly, the prospect of Gaga singing "Christmas Tree" in 2024 is reason enough to stream it as is.

Talking about shooting the special, Lowe said in a statement: "This was hands-down the most fun I have ever had in a car. I’m very grateful to James for trusting me behind the wheel of a very expensive car with three of music's most exciting artists and I'm honored to be part of bringing this special "A Carpool Karaoke Christmas" to fans all over the world".

Oh, and if this wasn't enough of an early Christmas present, Zane Lowe and Lady Gaga has debuted a bonus version of "Santa Claus is Comin' To Town", which you can now stream on Apple Music and other streaming platforms.

When can you watch the new 'A Carpool Karaoke Christmas' special?

(Image credit: Sam Holder/Apple TV Plus)

Want to dive right in? Well, good news: "A Carpool Karaoke Christmas" is available to stream right now.

The special originally landed on Apple TV Plus at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday evening. If you need an extra dose of Christmas magic, this is perfect viewing for anyone wanting to get into the holiday spirit as we head closer to the main event.

It also comes not long after pop megastar Sabrina Carpenter dropped her own festive variety hour, "A Nonsense Christmas", on Netflix last week.

Have you already streamed "A Carpool Karaoke Christmas" and need a new watch? Check out our guide to the best Apple TV Plus shows for tons more streaming recommendations.