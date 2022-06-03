Wolfenstein: The New Order is free on Epic Games Store — play it or skip it?

Welcome! This is a weekly series where we tell you which game the Epic Games Store is offering for free. We'll keep you updated on the free games you can get every week, and whether we think they're worth your time. Last week, we covered BioShock: The Collection.

Say what you will about how the Epic Games Store compares to Steam, but Epic does seem to be offering a lot of good games for free lately. Last week, it was BioShock: The Collection; this week, it’s Wolfenstein: The New Order. If you add it to your collection today, you can own it permanently, and play it whenever you want.

First things first: If you want to download Wolfenstein: The New Order from the Epic Games Store, all you have to do is visit the Epic Games Store Free Games page. Wolfenstein will be the first game on offer, so you can’t miss it. You’ll need an Epic Games account to claim the title, and the Epic Games software client to play it, but both of these are free as well.

The deal is active now, and will run until June 9 at 11:00 AM ET. After that, the company will have a different free game on offer.

Wolfenstein: The New Order: Is it worth your time?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You can check out our Wolfenstein: The New Order review if you want to learn more about the game. However, the short version is that you should absolutely pick it up, if you haven’t played it already. The New Order is a darker, more story-driven reboot of the classic Wolfenstein franchise. Rest assured that you’ll still kill plenty of Nazis, but now you’ll do it in an alternate-history 1960, where Germany won WWII. We called the game “one of 2014’s standout shooters.”

Tom’s Guide wasn’t alone in its high praise for Wolfenstein. The game scored a highly respectable 81 on Metacritic, where reviewers and audiences alike praised its ambitious story, tight gameplay and imaginative setting.

The game sold well, too, spawning an expansion (Wolfenstein: The Old Blood) as well as a sequel (Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus). They’re both similarly good, but since it’s a story-driven series, you’ll want to play The New Order first.

Granted, Epic Games has now offered two story-driven first-person shooters in as many weeks, and that genre admittedly won’t be to everyone’s taste. But it’s hard to argue with the price.