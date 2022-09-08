Where to pre-order Xbox Elite Series 2 White Controller

After a lot of rumors, not to mention a handful of leaks, the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller White has finally been confirmed by Microsoft. The premium pad is part of the new Xbox Elite Series 2 — Core range and pre-orders are now open.

Dedicated Xbox Series X players looking for the ultimate gaming experience, will definitely want to invest in one of these super luxury Elite controllers. The black version of the pad is often ranked as one of the best controllers on the market, and this new model with a white makeover is arguably even more striking.

It should be noted that the white model is part of a new “Core” range, which means it comes with fewer accessories, but to compensate it also sports a cheaper price. You can read the complete list of differences down below, but even with this caveat we expect the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller White to be pretty popular this holiday season.

Scheduled to launch on September 21 for $129 (with an optional $59 accessory pack), the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller White is a must for any Xbox or PC gamer who wants a competitive edge in online multiplayer, or craves a highly-customizable controller. Here are all the pre-order details you need to know.

Where to pre-order Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller White

(opens in new tab) Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 — Core (White): $129 @ Microsoft (opens in new tab)

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2— Core (White) is the same great Elite controller just in a striking new color. Some of the accessories have been removed from the package, but this does mean a new cheaper price tag. Plus, if you want all the extra bits you can buy the Complete Component Pack separately ($59).

(opens in new tab) Xbox Elite Series 2 Complete Component Pack: $59 @ Microsoft (opens in new tab)

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Complete Component Pack includes a carrying case, charing dock, four paddles, four additional thumbsticks and an additional D-Pad. It's an optional extra for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 — Core (White), and is ideal if you want to customise the look and feel of your game pad.

What is the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller White?

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller White is a cosmetic reskin of the already-available black version of the controller, but as it’s part of the new “Core” range it does omit some accessories in the name of a reduced price.

Retailing for $129, the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller White does not come with a carrying case, charging dock, set of paddles, additional thumbsticks or an additional D-Pad. These accessories all come as standard with the black model, which usually costs around $179. However, Microsoft has also released a separate Complete Component Pack for $59 which includes all these missing accessories if you desire them.

Otherwise, the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller White is the exact same controller we raved about in our Editor’s Choice review. We were impressed with pretty much all aspects of the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, apart from its hefty price. And, credit where it’s due, Microsoft have looked to address this issue by making the additional accessories a separate optional purchase this time.