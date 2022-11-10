Verizon Black Friday deals — get a free Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S22 right now

There are a lot of new Black Friday deals launching today, but one sale that's managed to catch our eye comes courtesy of Verizon.

Right now Verizon is offering a free 5G smartphone with trade-in and eligible 5G plan (opens in new tab). Free phones include the Galaxy S22, Pixel 7 Pro, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and more. Additionally, after you select your free phone, you can also get a free watch, tablet, and buds on Verizon (opens in new tab). With a sale like this, there are a lot of caveats to be aware of and the biggest one is that the tablet and watch require a service/data plan. Otherwise, this is one of the best Black Friday phone deals we've seen.

(opens in new tab) 5G smartphone sale: free phone, tablet, watch, & buds w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, Verizon is offering select 5G phones for free with trade-in and eligible 5G data plans. Plus, you'll also get a free tablet, watch, and buds with your purchase. Free phones include the Pixel 7 Pro, Galaxy S22, and more. Note: the watch and tablet must be activated with a service/data plan. Deal is valid through November 23.

Eligible free phones include the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128 GB), Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 (128 GB), Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW, Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB), Google Pixel 7 (128GB), Google Pixel 6a, and Motorola edge 5G UW (128GB). Sorry, Apple fans. It appears no iPhones apply to this sale. (That said, Verizon is offering free iPhones with trade-in, but they're not eligible for the free gifts).

Meanwhile, your watch options are the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (40mm) or the Orbic Smart Wrist. Tablet options include the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, TCL TAB 8, or TCL TAB Disney Edition. Finally, your buds must be either the JBL LIVE FREE NC+ TWS, Pixel Buds Pro, or Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

You'll need to add all of the devices manually to your cart as you proceed through the checkout process. Sure, there are a lot of limitations and caveats, but you're still getting a lot of freebies if you were already planning on buying one of these devices. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guides to the best Verizon promo codes and Verizon phone deals.