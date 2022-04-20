This killer 4K gaming TV is $200 off at Best Buy now

If you've been looking for a new TV that's great for gaming, then this is the perfect deal for you. One of our best gaming TVs just hit a new low price at Best Buy.

While stock lasts, you can grab the 65-inch Hisense U7G 4K Android TV for just $899 at Best Buy. This is one of the best TV deals we've seen, whether you plan to use it for gaming or not.

Hisense 65" U7G 4K TV: was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

The Hisense U7G is one of the best gaming TVs you can buy, and it's great for regular users, too. It has HDMI 2.1 and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and it also produces good color, sharpness and brightness.

In our Hisense U7G Android TV (65U7G) review, we were impressed by this TV's overall performance. Hisense bills it as a gaming TV, but thanks to its excellent color, brightness, and audio, this TV is great for everyone.

That doesn't mean it doesn't have great specs for gaming, though. This TV has a refresh rate of 120Hz, meaning your games will look great. It also has two HDMI 2.1 ports that support low latency mode and variable refresh rate. It even has a lower lag rate compared to other TVs in the same price range, a feature which will be hailed by competitive players.

The TV also has a nice design, with thin bezels made of a sturdy plastic material. The feet on the base of the TV are adjustable, making for an easier fit if you have a smaller TV stand. You can also mount the TV on the wall, so there are plenty of display options.

As we mentioned, the Hisense U7G is an excellent set, whether you're gaming or catching up on series and movies. All three sizes of the Hisense U7G are on sale at Best Buy. You can grab the 55" U7G Android TV for $599 if you're on a smaller budget, or the 75" U7G Android TV for $1,199 if you're craving a larger screen.

None of these options work for you? Check out our list of the best gaming TVs to help find your perfect set.