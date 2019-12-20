This fully specced MacBook Pro just hit its cheapest price yet on Amazon

The newest big MacBook Pro on the block may be the 16-inch 2019 model, but last year’s 15-inch MacBook Pro still holds its own. And since you can currently buy the 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro for $2,399 (nearly a $465 discount) on Amazon right now, there’s even better reason to go with last year's model.

The MacBook on sale uses the strong Intel Core i9 processor and the largest 512GB SSD storage option, meaning this is the most powerful version of this MacBook Pro you’re going to find anywhere. This is also the cheapest price we’ve seen for this particular flavor of MacBook Pro, beating even its Black Friday prices, so you’re getting a really good deal if you go for this.

2018 15-inch MacBook Pro (Intel Core i9, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, Space Gray): was $2,865, now $2,399 @ Amazon

Ignore the fact it's from last year, this is one of the most powerful MacBook Pros you can get, with the best CPU and memory options, plus the standard features like the Touch Bar, Retina display and long battery life.

In its review of the 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro , our sister site Laptop Mag praised the laptop’s processing and SSD speed, a gorgeous Retina display and a long lasting battery all in a light portable frame.

This model also features the Touch Bar, which removes the top row of keys of your keyboard in exchange for a small touch-sensitive display that offers a variety of contextual buttons depending on what app you’re using. It also contains a Touch ID power button, letting you switch on and log-in to the MacBook without typing your password.