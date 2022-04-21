This Alienware Nvidia RTX 3050 gaming laptop is $420 off at Dell

Struggling to get your hands on a graphics card? You're not alone. One way to avoid paying over the odds from a scalper is to buy a gaming laptop that has a great graphics card included — and we've found one for you.

While many of the best gaming laptops don't come cheap, this epic deal is one of the best we've seen recently. Right now, you can get an Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti for $930 at Dell . That’s a massive $420 off its standard retail price of $1,349. Make sure to use the coupon code "50OFF699" at checkout to get the full discount.

Dell is currently offering a massive $420 off this fantastic gaming laptop. This Alienware m15 boasts an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You also get a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Use coupon code "50OFF699" to get the full discount.

The RTX 3050 is Nvidia's entry-level graphics card. It's cheaper than Nvidia's other RTX graphics cards, but that doesn't mean it's any easier to come across. Fortunately, this Alienware m15 Ryzen R5 gaming laptop comes with an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card pre-installed. So if you’re purchasing your first gaming laptop or want to play some great titles without spending a fortune, it's a great option.

As well as the GPU, this laptop also has a AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 256GB SSD for storing dozens of the best PC games and 8GB of RAM. You'll be able to play graphically demanding games on medium-high settings without dropping frames. The Dark Side of the Moon chassis also looks slick, bordering the 15.6-inch FHD display with thin bezels.

The Alienware m15 also stays cold under pressure thanks to Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling. You can even adjust power settings to prioritize either battery life or performance. Alienware didn't skimp on ports, either — this laptop has two high-speed USB-A sockets, USB-C, HDMI output, and a universal headphone jack.

All told, this is one of the best RTX 3050 laptop deals we've seen, so hurry before it's gone.