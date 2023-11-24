The Theragun Mini is my go-to holiday gift — and it’s 25% off in Black Friday deals

There is an elite list of products that I've purchased multiple times to give as gifts for birthdays, holidays and other special occasions. Call them my go-tos, if you will. One of my favorites from the lot, the Theragun Mini, happens to be on sale right now for Black Friday deals.

The Theragun Mini is on sale for $149 at Amazon, down $50 from its full price. This travel-friendly massage gun doesn't often go on sale, so there is some urgency to this deal. Plus, if you've never used a massage gun, the Theragun Mini is an excellent introduction to Therabody's premium collection of percussion instruments.

Theragun's travel-sized massage gun comes with three different foam attachments as well as three different speeds so not only can you carry this with you wherever you go but you can tailor the device to massage more than one area of your body. Take advantage of this early Black Friday deal and save 25%.



The Theragun Mini takes all the benefits of percussive massage and wraps everything in a very small, very portable and very light package. While it might not be the only massage gun you'll ever need, it comes in handy when you're often on-the-go or just need a quick session.

And since it comes from Therabody — a brand that's basically synonymous with making high-tech wellness feel luxurious — a gift recipient will be blown away by unwrapping a Theragun Mini. At least, that's been my experience.

Though it's more affordable than higher-end Theragun massage guns, the Theragun Mini is packed with value. It comes with three foam attachments to diversify treatment, including one that's designed to address your body's trigger points. It also offers three different speed levels you can adjust based on your needs.

If you're not sure how to treat your aches and pains, the connected Therabody app offers guidance through personalized routines based on your symptoms. The times I've given the Theragun Mini, I've always advised to check out the app for direction on proper use. It's a helpful starting point for anyone who's never used a massage gun before.

It has a 2-hour battery life, so if you only use the Theragun Mini for a few minutes a few days of the week, you could leave it in your gym bag for weeks at a time without worrying about needing to recharge. Obviously if you use it more often, you'll need to charge it more often, but the battery life is still great for a product this size.

Not convinced the Theragun Mini is right for you? You can also check out our Amazon Black Friday deals live blog for up to date deals and discounts across a variety of products. But move fast, we don't expect these discounts to last.