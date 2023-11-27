The Patagonia downdrift jacket is a staggering $133 off during Cyber Monday sales!

By Sam Hopes
published

We're stoked to see Patagonia embracing the Cyber Monday deals this year. Whether you're shopping for loved ones or yourself, the Cyber Monday Patagonia deals are a great way to give a gift this year.

The hugely popular Patagonia Downdrift jacket is currently $133 off at Dick's Sporting Goods right now. That's 40% off the retail price! Sadly the deal doesn't apply to women's jackets, but we'll update this page if that changes, and with so many color and sizing options available, you might still be able to purchase the men's range.

Here's how to shop the Patagonia Cyber Monday deal before it ends.

Patagonia (men's) Downdrift jacket: was $329 now $196 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

There are some epic savings to be had on Patagonia this Cyber Monday, and why not continue the run with the top-rated Downdift jacket? Save a whopping $133 right now before the sales end.

With sizes from XS to XXL and colors to suit everyone, there are plenty of reasons to love the Patagonia Downdrift jacket deal. I mean, $133 off isn't small change!

The jacket features a removable insulated hood that adjusts for a cinched look and insulated recycled duck and goose down. You also get double-entry front pockets and an internal zippered pocket for your valuables, along with a drawcord hem. If that's not enough, the durable water-repellent coating should keep you dry while locking in warmth. 

You can easily add baselayers underneath this jacket and it perfectly suits heading out with friends or hiking, especially as the winter rolls in and those temperatures continue to drop. Patagonia is one of the leading outdoor wear brands, measuring up to the likes of The North Face and Columbia. For just $196 down from $329, we think this is a deal worth shopping.

