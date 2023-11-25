Arc'teryx Cyber Monday sale — 7 best deals to shop now

When it comes to the great outdoors, there's one brand that tops everyone's list — Arc'teryx. In the past few years, the brand has become as trendy as the likes of Nike and lululemon, but the technical kit is designed to keep you protected from the elements.

If you've been waiting for the Cyber Monday deals to drop to upgrade your walking jacket or backpack, I've got good news. The sales are here and will be running through the weekend until Cyber Monday.

Check out the best Arc'teryx Cyber Weekend sales below, as well as the best Patagonia Cyber Monday sales here. Keep an eye on these pages, as we'll be updating them over the weekend as new deals drop.

7 of the best deals in the Arc'teryx Cyber Weekend sale

Arc'teryx Mantis 16 Backpack: was $120 now $96 @ Amazon

Whether you're out on a hike or commuting, this technical 16L backpack is hard-wearing and comfortable. With enough pockets and compartments to keep even the most disorganized hiker organized, you can't go wrong. Plus, save 20% in this Cyber Monday deal.

Men's Thorium Jacket: was $400 now $280 @ Arcteryx

One for serious cold, this down jacket is built to keep you warm on the coldest of days. Filled with warm, lofty responsibly-sourced 750 fill-power grey goose down, the jacket is currently on sale in a number of different colors and sizes, with up to 30% off.

The women's jacket has dropped to $315 in the sale here.

Cerium Hoody: was $400 now $280 @ Arcteryx

Not quite as warm as the jacket above, the Cerium Hoody is a mid-layer if you live in seriously cold climates. It's more lightweight and packable if you are heading out on a climb, but probably warm enough to wear on it's own when you're walking the dog. Save 30% this weekend. The women's jacket is also on sale here.

Proton Lightweight Insulated Hoodie: was $260 now $182 @ REI

The men's Arc'teryx Proton Lightweight insulated hoodie can be worn as a mid-layer or standalone jacket for breathable warmth on cool, windy days. It's designed to keep the wind out, with clever design features like a drawcord hem and handwarmer pockets. Save 29% this weekend.

Kadin Hoodie: was $400 now $279 @ REI

The Kadin Hoodie is made from a weather-resistant GORE-TEX fabric, to blocks wind and light rain when the weather turns. The best part is, it folds away when the sun comes out, packing into it's own pocket. Save 30% this weekend. The men's Kadin Hoodie jacket is also on sale here.

Proton Insulated Vest: was $200 now $140 @ REI

A vest version of the Proton jacket above, this is a super-handy layer to have in your pack this winter, as it'll block wind and rain. It's lightweight, and looks cool enough to wear casually, plus it has 30% off this weekend.

Kyanite Lightweight Fleece Jacket: was $140 now $98 @ REI

The men's Kyanite Lightweight fleece jacket is light, breathable and soft — perfect for blocking the cold breeze on cooler hikes, or layering when the snow falls. It's a great all-rounder to have in your wardrobe, and you can save 29% this weekend.

Is Cyber Monday a good time to shop Arc'teryx?

In a word, yes! This weekend is the time of year when huge brands like Arc'teryx discount stock to help you save ahead of the holidays. It might be last-seasons colorways, but you'll be warm in the winter, so now is a good time to buy!