The new Fire TV Stick 4K just crashed to $29 in early Black Friday deal

Amazon isn't saving its Black Friday deals for November. Already the online retailer is rolling out huge discounts on its Fire TV streaming sticks. Right now, you can get the new Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $29 at Amazon. That’s 40% off its full retail price of $49 for one of the best streaming devices out there a bargain.

While the new Fire TV Stick 4K doesn’t represent a huge upgrade, it’s a solid device if you're looking to stream in 4K and can put up with the Amazon-dominant interface. The latest model features a more powerful processor and better connectivity. In our Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) review, we noticed a longer lag to open apps than they would with the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd gen). But the streaming quality remained just as smooth as expected, and watching the best streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video went off without a hitch.

While there is a possibility we'll see even bigger discounts on Amazon's Fire TV streaming stick line in the weeks to come, for just $29 it's worth picking up the Fire TV Stick 4K now. This is one of the best Amazon deals we've seen, making it the best time to pick up an excellent streaming stick for just a fraction of its usual price.

Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

While the standard Fire TV Stick has been outpaced by its 4K successors, it remains a highly capable streaming device for shoppers on a budget. If you don't own a 4K television, it's a great option offering access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. This streaming device is now just $19, but we'd still recommend springing for the 4K Max model instead (which is also on sale right now).

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. This is the first time we've seen it go on sale.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said the it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want.

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

The pared-down Fire TV Stick Lite shaves off a few features for the $10 you're saving, but most people would be hard-pressed to spot the difference between this and the standard option. While it doesn't offer 4K Ultra HD support, it runs off the same chip as the standard Fire TV stick and both support full HD 1080p video output.