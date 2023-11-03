The Nectar Mattress drops to its cheapest price yet in early Black Friday deal

The price of a Nectar Memory Foam mattress has been slashed by 40%, with a queen size Nectar reduced to just $659 at Nectar Sleep. This is the lowest price we’ve seen from Nectar in months even, and it’s hard to imagine this saving can be topped when the official Black Friday mattress deals drop at the end of November.

The Nectar sits near the top of our guide to this year's which ranks highly in our best mattress, rated highly for its contouring support and cooler feel. This new 40% off Nectar mattress sale means a huge saving of $440 on a queen size. Considering that the Nectar is already nearly $700 cheaper than the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid at full price, this is an incredible discount.

As well as a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping, Nectar is also throwing in a bedding bundle offer with every purchase of a mattress. You can get two cooling pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector for just $159 (was $599) to boost your overall savings.

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress by Nectar

Was: from $699

Now from $359 at Nectar

Saving: up to $720 Summary: The Nectar Memory Foam mattress ranks highly in our best memory foam mattress guide, thanks to its cooling properties and cushioning ‘sink in’ feel, which is especially suited to side sleepers. It’s not unusual to see a queen size Nectar Memory Foam mattress on sale for $699, so the current price of $659 is the best we've seen in months. What’s more, Nectar is also throwing in a bedding bundle, which means you can grab two cooling pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector for just $159 instead of $599. This is an incredibly strong deal for one of America's best mattresses in a box. Benefits: 365 night trial | Lifetime year warranty | Free shipping Price history: It’s not unusual to see a 33% off discount from Nectar, so 40% off is an exceptionally good offer that we’re not sure we can see being matched again this year. Buying now at an excellent price and avoiding the inevitable Black Friday shipping chaos would be a great move.

Nectar Vs Saatva: Which memory foam bed is best?

Memory foam fans might find it difficult to decipher between the Nectar Memory Foam mattress and the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid, both of which offer outstanding body contouring support and excellent temperature regulation.

However, while the Nectar is an all-foam mattress, the Saatva is a hybrid, which means that it is crafted from a combination of foam and coils. Along with a higher price point, we found during Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid review that it also had a luxurious feel and offered outstanding spinal support.