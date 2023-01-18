The iPad Air 2022 just hit its lowest price ever

Guess what? The best tablet on the market just saw a major $100 price cut.

The iPad Air 2022 (64GB/Wi-Fi) is $499 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now. This discount brings our favorite Apple tablet down to its lowest price ever, making it one of the best iPad deals currently available.

Lowest price! The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. In our iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets. It features 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), M1 CPU, 12MP wide (rear) camera, 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage support, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support.

Simply put, our iPad Air 2022 review shows why this is the best tablet you can buy. With the ultimate combination of portability, performance, and price, the iPad Air is the tablet you want.

The iPad Air 2022 sports an M1 chip, which provides enough power to stream, browse and play games to your heart's content. And you'll be able to do so for a long time thanks to this iPad's great battery life. We got over ten hours of endurance out of our device in the Tom's Guide battery test.

The design of the iPad Air is also top-notch. This device is thin and sleek, and has a bright, vibrant 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. Combine this with a decent set of speakers and you've got an excellent device for watching movies on the go.

If you don't mind springing extra for some accessories, the iPad Air is a great alternative to a laptop. The Magic Keyboard works very well with the iPad Air and the 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil lets you write and draw on the iPad's screen. Unfortunately, the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil are pricy at $349 and $129, respectively.

We think the iPad Air 2022 is the best tablet on the market right now, so we can't recommend it enough now that it's fallen to this price. But if you're looking for more options, check out our list of the best tablets and our iPad deals coverage.