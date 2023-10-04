The best streaming service for horror fans is free right now

Spooky season has arrived and if you’re planning a horror movie marathon this month then there’s one streaming service you need: Shudder. But don’t worry if you’re put off by the idea of signing up for yet another streaming service because right now you can access this treasure trove of scary movies without spending a penny.

For a limited time, you can get a free 30-day trial of Shudder. Use discount code “HORRORHOUND” when signing up, and you’ll get free access to the service’s entire library for the whole of October. Just be aware that your account will automatically renew (at $6.99 per month) unless canceled before the free trial period ends.

Shudder is one of the best streaming services around if you’re a fan of all things that go bump in the night. The service offers a large library of spooky movies, as well as spine-chilling docs, series and podcasts. The selection ranges from iconic cult classics to contemporary favorites that have already earned their spot in the horror history books.

The frequently updated library spans pretty much every type of horror, from psychological thrillers to supernatural ghost stories. Whatever you want to be scared by, Shudder should have a flick that will give you nightmares.

The service also offers a selection of original movies that can’t be streamed anywhere else. The headline new movie this month is V/H/S/85 (arriving Oct. 6), the latest installment in the long-running horror anthology franchise.

Even if you’re the type of person who only watches horror movies in the run-up to Halloween, it’s definitely still worth taking advantage of this Shudder free trial. It’s an invaluable service when you want to watch a movie that will have you sleeping with the lights on for days afterward. Just be sure to cancel before the trial ends if you don’t want to continue your Shudder subscription after the free period expires.