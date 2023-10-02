The best early Prime Day deal is this $15 portable charger — I recommend buying two

Whenever I leave my apartment for a significant length of time I always grab four things: My wallet, phone, keys and a fully charged Anker PowerCore Slim. In fact, this ultra-dependable portable charger is so good that I own two of them, and it's currently on sale ahead of Amazon’s October Prime Day sales event.

Right now, the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is on sale for $15 at Amazon. That’s half off its full retail price of $30. And while this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever spotted — it briefly dropped to $10 last month — it’s still a fantastic deal on an excellent power bank. This is such a good price that I recommend buying a second one. In my experience, a spare portable charger comes in handy surprisingly often.

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $29 now $15 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment but it's otherwise a travel essential. And it's now on sale for just $15 ahead of Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year.

We rank the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 as one of the best portable chargers you can buy, and it’s Tom’s Guide’s favorite Anker model as well. As the name suggests, it offers a battery capacity of 10,000 mAh which is enough to fully charge up a smartphone between two and three times, depending on the model.

It’s also great for giving your phone a battery boost in a pinch. During our testing, we got an additional 21% worth of charge in just 15 minutes, and 76% in an hour with an iPhone 12. And it's also fully compatible with the latest iPhone models including the brand-new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro devices.

This Anker power bank also comes sporting a rugged design that allows you to toss it into a bag or shove it into a pocket without fear of it getting damaged or badly scuffed. In fact, I’ve been extensively using mine for more than three years and there’s barely a scratch on it. Anker also claims it’s been subject to various drop tests and survived intact. I don't exactly recommend putting those claims to the test, but it’s reassuring to know it can survive a fall if you accidentally drop it.

My single disappointment with the Anker PowerCore Slim is that the USB-C port is input only. It can be used to charge up the power bank itself, but has no output function so is unable to juice up your phone or other devices.

Overall, the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is a fantastic portable charger. And while $15 isn't an all-time low, it's still a very cheap price to pay for such a quality tech accessory. This easily ranks as my personal favorite early Prime Day deal right now.