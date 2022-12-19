The AirPods just crashed to $89 in last-minute holiday deal

Shopping for last-minute Christmas deals? This is one of the best around right now, as you can get a pair of premium Apple earbuds for less than $100.

The Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) are just $89 at Walmart right now, wired charging case included. You can also get them at Target for the same price. This is the second-lowest price we've ever seen for the 2nd-Gen AirPods (they hit $79 over Black Friday,) and one of the best AirPods deals we've seen.

The AirPods 2 are very capable wireless earbuds. There's no ANC, but you get solid audio performance and up to 5 hours of playback time. The standard Lightning charging case gives up to 24 hours of additional charge, and a 15-minute quick charge nets 3 hours of listening time. Hey Siri voice control handles your every command, and adds up to a great deal for you.

The AirPods (2nd Generation) are the cheapest Apple wireless earbuds you can get, and they're an even better value at this price.

These earbuds are comfortable to wear, offer excellent sound quality and pair lightning-fast with Apple devices. They're also great on calls and can be controlled via voice or touch controls.

Battery life on the 2nd-Gen AirPods is decent, too. They lasted just under 5 hours in our testing, and the included wireless charging case brings the AirPods total listening time up to 24 hours. If you're short on time, a 15-minute quick charge is enough for 3 hours of playback, which should get you through your commute.

The biggest drawback to the basic AirPods is that they lack noise cancelling. Apple reserves noise cancelling features for their more expensive earbuds, like the AirPods Pro 2. However, if you don't mind not having ANC, these earbuds are great all-around performers and are well worth the price.

