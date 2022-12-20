Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones just crashed to lowest price ever

Travelling over the holidays? Trust us, you'll want to pick up a pair of the best noise-cancelling headphones before setting off.

And you're in luck, because the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones are on sale for $348 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. That's a $50 discount and drops these incredible headphones down to their lowest price ever.

We rank the Sony WH-1000XM5 as the best noise cancelling headphones on the market. Yes, the Bose 700 headphones have the best active noise cancelling we've tested. But the differences are pretty minimal for everyone but the biggest of audiophiles, and the Sony WH-1000XM5's longer battery life will give them a slight edge for most people.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 take the crown for the best headphones on the market, too. Seriously, they're that good. The XM5s offer an excellent, full-bodied sound, and you can customize sound profiles in the free Sony Headphones app.

If you're working in a noisy home or office, you'll also appreciate that the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are great when it comes to voice calls. The XM5s have eight mics to aid with noise cancellation, but it also means your voice will sound clear as a bell. Wind noise is also kept to a minimum, perfect if you're walking and talking.

As a bonus, the headphones and packaging are almost entirely made of recycled materials, so these headphones are a little better for the planet.

We can't recommend these headphones enough now that they've fallen to their lowest ever price. After all, never having to listen to a crying baby on a plane again is almost priceless. But if you're still not convinced? Check out our headphone deals coverage for more sales.