The 80 best Labor Day deals available this weekend

The holiday weekend is here. For shoppers, that means now is the time to score the best Labor Day sales of the season. Retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Amazon are hosting sitewide sales with discounts on everything from TVs to air fryers.
If you're shopping for a new TV, Best Buy has select smart TVs on sale from $139. Although we expect to see lower prices come Black Friday, if you can't wait till then, today's sales are excellent, especially since they include many 2021 models.
If you're shopping for furniture, our Labor Day mattress sale primer will guide you through the season's best bedroom-related deals. Some of our favorite deals take up to $1,000 off mattress and adjustable base bundles while popular mattresses from the likes of Nectar and Purple are up to $399 off.
Labor Day sales tend to overlap with back to school sales, which means it's a great time to upgrade your laptop. The Microsoft Store, Dell, Walmart, and Lenovo are all hosting epic laptop sales that drop prices to as low as $299 for a basic, but capable everyday laptop. Even the mighty — and highly recommended — MacBook Air M1 is on sale at a fraction of its full cost.
Speaking of Apple, we've spotted epic deals on the Apple Watch 6, Samsung's new line of 2021 4K QLED TVs, and some of our favorite smart home devices. So before you fire up the outdoor grill for one last barbecue, make sure to check out the best Labor Day sales you can shop right now.
Editor's Choice Labor Day sales
- Nectar Sleep: our favorite mattress is up to $399 off + free $399 gift bundle
- Dell: up to 20% off gaming rigs from $649
- Adidas: up to 35% off backpacks/apparel @ Amazon
- Chromebooks: up to $200 off select Chromebooks @ Best Buy
- AirPods: all AirPods are on sale from $118 @ Amazon
- LEGO sets: from $12 @ Walmart
- iPads: $100 off iPad Air @ Amazon
- Tuft & Needle: 30% off Original Mattress via "OG30" deals from $451
- Verizon: up to $800 off select 5G phones w/ trade-in @ Verizon
- Beats Headphones: up to 45% off deals from $76 @ Amazon
Labor Day sales — Major retailers
- Amazon: up to 40% off robot vacs, Ray-Ban, Samsung and more
- AT&T: $1,000 off Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 for free
- Bed Bath & Beyond: up to 60% off storage, furniture, more
- Best Buy: up to $1,200 off Samsung 2021 4K TVs
- Home Depot: up to $900 off appliances from Samsung, LG, more
- Kohl's: up to 50% off Levi's, Nike, Adidas apparel
- Lowe's: save on Whirlpool, Frigidaire, KitchenAide, and more
- Macy's: up to 60% off apparel + extra 20% off via "LABOR"
- Overstock: up to 70% off sitewide
- Target: 25% off furniture, back to school apparel, more
- Verizon: up to $800 off 5G phones w/ trade-in
- Walmart: home appliances up to 50% off
- Wayfair: up to 50% off dressers, patio furniture coffee tables
Labor Day sales — Mattresses
- Nectar Sleep: $399 gift bundle w/ every purchase [Editor's Choice]
- Amerisleep: 30% off any mattress + $239 in free gifts via "AS30"
- Bear Mattress: 25% off everything + $250 gift set w/ "LDSALE"
- Beautyrest: up to $700 off select mattress + base bundles
- Cocoon by Sealy: up to 35% off mattresses + free gift
- GhostBed: 33% off mattresses + 2 free pillows w/ "FUTURE33" [Exclusive]
- Purple: up to $150 off all Purple mattresses
- Saatva: spend $1,000 get $210 off
- Serta: up to $1,000 off iComfort mattresses
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $700 off mattresses + adjustable bases
- Tuft & Needle: 30% off Original Mattress via "OG30" deals from $451
- Vaya: $300 off any mattress via "VAYA300"
- Zoma Mattress: $150 off any mattress + $540 free sleep bundle
Labor Day sales — Tech & gadgets
- Alexa smart devices: deals from $19 @ Amazon
- Alienware: up to $400 off gaming rigs and monitors
- Apple Watch 6 (GPS): was $399 now $249 @ Amazon
- AT&T: Galaxy Z Flip 3 for free
- Best Buy: smart TV sales from $139
- Dell: gaming laptops up to $900 off
- iPad Pro 2021: up to $200 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon
- HP: up to 50% off select laptops
- Lenovo: up to 50% off ThinkPad laptops
- Lego: sets from $12 @ Walmart
- MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon
- Microsoft Store: up to $300 off Surface devices
- Mint Mobile: $50 off Android phones
- Verizon: up to $800 off any 5G phone w/ trade-in
Labor Day sales — Halloween
- Amazon: up to 30% off children/adult costumes
- Home Depot: up to 20% off Halloween decor
- Overstock: 40% off Halloween decor from $13
- Walmart: Xmas decor from $5
- Wayfair: outdoor Halloween decor from $15
Labor Day sales — Apparel
- Adidas: up to 50% off sneakers, loungewear, and apparel
- Backcountry: up to 40% off yoga apparel
- Dick's Sporting Goods: 50% off weekend sale
- EMS: 75% off all outdoor apparel
- Nike: up to 40% off sneakers, running gear, more
- Overstock: workout apparel from $8
- REI: up to 30% off hiking/camping gear
- Target: workout apparel under $20
- Zappos: hoodies/sweater from $15
Labor Day sales — Appliances & kitchen
- Amazon: save on small kitchen appliances, robots vacs, cooling
- Best Buy: up to $1,500 off KitchenAid appliance packages
- HexClad: up to 40% off cookware sets
- Home Depot: up to $800 off appliances
- Lowe's: up to $250 off Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, and more
- Samsung: up to $1,100 off washers/dryers and refrigerators
- Walmart: fans & air conditioners from $69
- Wayfair: appliance and accessory deals from $27
Labor Day sales — Fitness
- Amazon: dumbbells, yoga mats, pilates accessories from $9
- Best Buy: up to $1,000 off ProForm, TRX, Nautilus, more
- Dick's Sporting Goods: up to 70% off golf, sneakers, home gym
- Horizon Fitness: up to $700 off all cardio machines
- Kohl's: save on Nike, Adidas, Fila, Gaiam, and more from $4
- Modell's: up to 70% off backpacks
- Walmart: home gym favorites from $9
Labor Day sales — Gaming
- PS5: check stock @ Amazon
- Xbox Series X: check stock @ Amazon
- Best Buy: Xbox games from $19 or PS5 games from $19
- Dell: RTX 30-series gaming rigs on sale from $849
- GameStop: $10 off video games or 70% off digital games
- Target: up to $20 off Switch games
- Walmart: up to 50% off Switch, Xbox, PlayStation games
Labor Day sales — Home office
- Amazon: bookcases, chairs, desks on sale from $32
- Herman Miller: 15% off WFH bundles via "BUNDLE15"
- Home Depot: up to 30% off chairs, desks, cabinets
- Office Depot: over 50% off office chairs and desks
- Staples: up to $100 off select chairs and furniture
- Wayfair: up to 70% off furniture
Tips on finding the best Labor Day sales
As with all holidays, Labor Day sales will be filled with both good and bad deals. But with a little diligence, it's possible to find the best sales on the items you want. Here are our tips and guide to finding the best deals this Labor Day.
- Always comparison shop: Practically every retailer offers Labor Day sales. As a result, we recommend that you always comparison shop — no matter what you're buying. If you're shopping for a new 4K TV, look at deals from Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. If you're in the market for new kitchen appliances, check out Kohl's, Amazon, Home Depot, and Lowe's. That way you'll see who has the lowest price on the item(s) you want.
- Use price tracking tools to weed out fake deals: Shoppers have an arsenal of tools to help them weed out bad Labor Day sales. One of our favorites is CamelCamelCamel. Although it only works on Amazon, it can give you the price history on just about any item sold on Amazon. We find it especially helpful for tech items like iPads, 4K TVs, and more.
- Beware of fake reviews: It's something every shopper does: We find something we want to buy and we Google reviews for that item. However, shoppers should be very cautious with the reviews they read because there are a lot of fake and paid user reviews out there. So if you've spotted a few Labor Day sales you're intent on buying, make sure you do your homework and rely on reviews from multiple users and not just users who leave glowing reviews.