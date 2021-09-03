The 80 best Labor Day deals available this weekend

The holiday weekend is here. For shoppers, that means now is the time to score the best Labor Day sales of the season. Retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Amazon are hosting sitewide sales with discounts on everything from TVs to air fryers.

If you're shopping for a new TV, Best Buy has select smart TVs on sale from $139. Although we expect to see lower prices come Black Friday, if you can't wait till then, today's sales are excellent, especially since they include many 2021 models.

If you're shopping for furniture, our Labor Day mattress sale primer will guide you through the season's best bedroom-related deals. Some of our favorite deals take up to $1,000 off mattress and adjustable base bundles while popular mattresses from the likes of Nectar and Purple are up to $399 off.

Labor Day sales tend to overlap with back to school sales, which means it's a great time to upgrade your laptop. The Microsoft Store, Dell, Walmart, and Lenovo are all hosting epic laptop sales that drop prices to as low as $299 for a basic, but capable everyday laptop. Even the mighty — and highly recommended — MacBook Air M1 is on sale at a fraction of its full cost.

Speaking of Apple, we've spotted epic deals on the Apple Watch 6, Samsung's new line of 2021 4K QLED TVs, and some of our favorite smart home devices. So before you fire up the outdoor grill for one last barbecue, make sure to check out the best Labor Day sales you can shop right now.

Editor's Choice Labor Day sales

Labor Day sales — Major retailers

Labor Day sales — Mattresses

(Image credit: Nectar)

Labor Day sales — Tech & gadgets

(Image credit: Amazon)

Labor Day sales — Halloween

(Image credit: Amazon)

Labor Day sales — Apparel

(Image credit: Amazon)

Labor Day sales — Appliances & kitchen

(Image credit: Best Buy)

Labor Day sales — Fitness

(Image credit: Sunny)

Labor Day sales — Gaming

(Image credit: Sony)

Labor Day sales — Home office

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tips on finding the best Labor Day sales

As with all holidays, Labor Day sales will be filled with both good and bad deals. But with a little diligence, it's possible to find the best sales on the items you want. Here are our tips and guide to finding the best deals this Labor Day.