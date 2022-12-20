The 65-inch Amazon Fire Omni QLED 4K TV is $150 off right now

There are some awesome TV deals happening right now, and you don't have to settle for an older model to get a great discount.

The Amazon 65-inch Omni QLED 4K Fire TV is on sale for $649 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now with coupon code "FIREQLED". (You'll need to enter the coupon code during the final checkout page). This is the second-lowest price we've seen for this 2022 TV, as it hit $549 over Black Friday. Still, this is an awesome discount on a brand-new 2022 QLED TV, especially for those who love the Amazon ecosystem.

Just released in October, Amazon's new Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is on sale for just $649. Unlike the 2021 model which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which should give it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. It features, HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in. Use coupon code "FIREQLED" at checkout to get the discount.

In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we praised this TV for its smart features, Fire OS and good all around picture performance.

This is Amazon's first go at a QLED TV, and they've done a pretty good job. The picture quality is bright and crisp, and there's support for HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision IQ. Audio is decent, but could be improved by one of the best soundbars.

Things get better once you discover this TV has built-in Alexa support. Not only can you control the TV with your voice, but you can use the TV to control your other smart devices, search the web, and more. It's basically an Echo speaker in a TV.

Probably the most unique feature about this TV is its ambient mode. The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED can be used as an ambient smart display with customizable widgets — it'll show you the time, weather, news updates and more. And the TV is equipped with sensors that'll turn the ambient display on or off when you enter or exit the room. Amazon also offers a library of 1,500 images that can be displayed on the Omni QLED, which is like having a lifestyle TV like Samsung's The Frame at a fraction of the price.

Unfortunately, Amazon doesn't guarantee this TV will be delivered before Christmas, so hang onto your current set if there are holiday specials you don't want to miss on Christmas Day. But otherwise, this is a great discount on an excellent TV, so you can't go wrong picking up the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED.

